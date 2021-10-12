 Skip to content
(WTRF Wheeling)   West Virginia announces winners in its "Do it for Babydog" vaccine sweepstakes, appropriately named after a dog with chronic breathing problems   (wtrf.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Were  the prizes bought from a Jim Justice or Manchin related company for only a minor upcharge?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the dogs are obese in WV
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can hear that dog breathing just looking at the picture.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah.  I narrowed it down to morbid obesity or Black Lung.

/ I know, I know,,,,,Why not both?
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The campaign has worked so well that WV is in 50th place out of 50 on percent of total population, percent of adult population, and percent of seniors vaccinated. Their 40.7% vaccination rate compares to 49th place Wyoming's 42.4%.

Way to go, West Virginia!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.

So the prize is only 6 months of college expenses?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got vaccinated months ago and all I got was vaccinated.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: scholarship to any public college or university in the state, including room and board, tuition, and books; a prize valued at over $100,000.

So the prize is only 6 months of college expenses?


$100K at a WV state university will cover all seven years.
 
hangloose
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's refreshing to see a Fark Covid thread without someone being a sociopath, yet.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hangloose: It's refreshing to see a Fark Covid thread without someone being a sociopath, yet.


Sorry I'm late, but this is a convenient list of anti-vaxxers isn't it?
 
xxmedium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
>Premium ATV and Zero-Turn mower prizes.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

patrick767: The campaign has worked so well that WV is in 50th place out of 50 on percent of total population, percent of adult population, and percent of seniors vaccinated. Their 40.7% vaccination rate compares to 49th place Wyoming's 42.4%.

Way to go, West Virginia!


WV was actually an early model of how to set up the vaccine network - a straight to the point website that tells you all nearby clinics and takes about a minute to set an appointment up, a call-in line for those without 'net access (especially important for very old people who aren't likely to be regular internet users), making sure local pharmacies were supplied for those who would rather just go there, and texting everyone to tell them the moment vaccines were available for all. This was paired with one of the earliest mask mandates in a red state, one of the earliest lockdowns in a red state, a large effort to get public wifi nodes set up to make sure kids didn't have to be physically in a school, multiple public speeches supporting all of the pandemic countermeasures and taking the time to explain why there were important, and yes, the various "vaccinating gets you a raffle ticket" things to give people an extra nudge...

...and in the end, none of that was enough, because half of WV isn't listening to public health officials and the government, they're listening to Faux and OAN. I'm not really sure what the solution is. I'm not sure there IS a solution, at least not one that the WV government can do on its own. About the only thing I can think of is a full-on mandate, but that would probably get the state government literally overthrown in this deep red of a territory.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Ah.  I narrowed it down to morbid obesity or Black Lung.

/ I know, I know,,,,,Why not both?


Even in the best of physical shape, breeding has farked up that type of dog to the point where they just can't breathe properly.
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

trerro: WV was actually an early model of how to set up the vaccine network - a straight to the point website that tells you all nearby clinics and takes about a minute to set an appointment up, a call-in line for those without 'net access (especially important for very old people who aren't likely to be regular internet users), making sure local pharmacies were supplied for those who would rather just go there, and texting everyone to tell them the moment vaccines were available for all. This was paired with one of the earliest mask mandates in a red state, one of the earliest lockdowns in a red state, a large effort to get public wifi nodes set up to make sure kids didn't have to be physically in a school, multiple public speeches supporting all of the pandemic countermeasures and taking the time to explain why there were important, and yes, the various "vaccinating gets you a raffle ticket" things to give people an extra nudge...


Now that you mention it, I remember WV being a surprise early leader in vaccinations. The government there is trying, but large portion of the residents are bound and determined to be stupid.
 
