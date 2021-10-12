 Skip to content
(CNN) Climate change will finally clean up Hoboken
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Ryu already took care of this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've seen a lot of similar articles. We're no longer talking about if, but when. I'm sort of shocked that no one seems to give a shiat. The fundamental issue is that those in charge will be dead by then and simply don't care because they're too busy making millions off the status quo today.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheReject: I thought Ryu already took care of this

[Fark user image 530x327]


Please tell me that isn't a Photoshop. I want to believe.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I've seen a lot of similar articles. We're no longer talking about if, but when. I'm sort of shocked that no one seems to give a shiat. The fundamental issue is that those in charge will be dead by then and simply don't care because they're too busy making millions off the status quo today.


It sadly seems to be the way of things for most humans. When told of impending issues, they do nothing and just sit and wait for the opportunity to complain that nobody else did anything about it. This is why the smart money is in investing in adaptation technologies. You can't fix stupid, but you can profit from it.
 
ocelot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stop plate tectonics!
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
vignette3.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


No big loss.  Sure, they have the Braves, but it's a third-rate symphony.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It will take a lot to wash out all that giant chicken shiat
 
Pinner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Those simulations suck. That water looks too clean.
It would be brown and nasty from all of the sewage back up.
Fake.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When's the last time you've been to Hoboken, Submitter? Pretty much every place on the PATH line is quite lovely now because either companies set up satellite offices or it's an easy commute for people who work in NYC.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hoboken?  HOBOKEN??

BUGS HOBOKEN
Youtube cZ2m-ccCfJo
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I suspect during what's left of my lifetime the worst problems of Global Warming will be handled by the onset of Nuclear Winter.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And I, Live by the river!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ocelot: Stop plate tectonics!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trail of BABYMETAL DEATH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hoboken is a great town. Subby can EABOD.

But yes, we get flooded like 5 times per year. It's scary.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They laughed when I started the Hoboken Gondola Company.
 
Whiskey Dharma
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheReject: I thought Ryu already took care of this

[Fark user image 530x327]


No, it was El Macho.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
