(Twitter)   Italian emergency services include the usual firefighters, pastamedics, police   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She's lucky she isn't in America.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A country that respects the elderly. I wonder what that's like.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Italian Paramedics literally have no chill.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


jaivirtualcard: She's lucky she isn't in America.


Or what, we'd cook her a meal and advise her on social services in the area for the elderly?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No Pastafarians?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I saw that episode of Tacoma FD.  It didn't end well for the older lady.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Italian Paramedics literally have no chill.

[pbs.twimg.com image 443x332]

jaivirtualcard: She's lucky she isn't in America.

Or what, we'd cook her a meal and advise her on social services in the area for the elderly?


Sure,

After shooting her, her oven, her phone, and the neighbor kid, of course.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: After shooting her, her oven, her phone, and the neighbor kid, of course.


We have guns? That's news to me. Maybe they keep it in the narc box. I'll have to check.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: MurphyMurphy: After shooting her, her oven, her phone, and the neighbor kid, of course.

We have guns? That's news to me. Maybe they keep it in the narc box. I'll have to check.


That's the police, in the photo. Not paramedics.

It was a joke,
and not everything is about you ;)
 
bughunter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mamma mia, that's a dusty meatball.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: hardinparamedic: Italian Paramedics literally have no chill.

[pbs.twimg.com image 443x332]

jaivirtualcard: She's lucky she isn't in America.

Or what, we'd cook her a meal and advise her on social services in the area for the elderly?

Sure,

After shooting her, her oven, her phone, and the neighbor kid, of course.


The toaster was laughing at me. I had to act.
 
