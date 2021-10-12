 Skip to content
(The Hill)   "Bolsonaro's record on Amazon sparks accusations of crimes against humanity" - so much worse than William Shatners 'The Transformed Man'   (thehill.com) divider line
animal color
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He makes Trump look like a reasonable fella of good will.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

animal color: He makes Trump look like a reasonable fella of good will.


Trump wanted to allow drilling in Yellowstone and the one of our wild life persevere
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's also making at least gold.
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, leave a few bad reviews and Amazon black lists your ass...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the transported man?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His giving free rein to logging companies to raze the Amazon is a crime against humanity on its own and affects the world. This is not diminishing his COVID being particularly shiatty to the Brazilian citizenry.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: His giving free rein to logging companies to raze the Amazon is a crime against humanity on its own and affects the world. This is not diminishing his COVID being particularly shiatty to the Brazilian citizenry.


This alone is a threat to human existence. The Amazon should be globalized as a global park or something. Whatever can protect it from being razed.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon crimes against humanity, and no mention of Bezos?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One star. Ordered a sociopath, received a brazilian of them."
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, I shouldn't order anything from his account?
Really wanted those gator clogs.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MBooda: Amazon crimes against humanity, and no mention of Bezos?


It was either this or a comparison to Vogon poetry.


/subby
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was like new age Shakespeare.....with a voice.....wielded more skillfully than a surgeon's scalpel..... like perfectly aligned seams on a plaid suit.....

"MISTER TAMBOURINE MANNNNNNNN!"
 
what's that crazypants
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not like he was ever subtle about loving money more than people. He doesn't give a shiat about what happens to other people or the planet. Like Trump, he believes he's special and whatever happens, he'll be spared any consequences
 
