(We Are Central PA)   If you have two middle names and one of them is "Bubba," you might be a redneck arraigned on a terroristic threat, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and disorderly conduct charges involving a 3-year-old child   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Disorderly conduct, Preliminary hearing, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Arraignment, Cambria County, Pennsylvania, Crimes, Assault, Jeffrey Mark Bubba Rice  
•       •       •

9 Comments     (+0 »)
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for a Pennslytucky tag.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bubba bo bob Brain
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Afterward, he went outside and sat on a mattress at the corner of the property for two hours.

Everyone has a lawn mattress, right?
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Afterward, he went outside and sat on a mattress at the corner of the property for two hours.

Everyone has a lawn mattress, right?


That pretty much fills in any other information that you may need about this story, you know, in case the guys name didn't check all the boxes...
 
freetomato
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Afterward, he went outside and sat on a mattress at the corner of the property for two hours.

Everyone has a lawn mattress, right?


No HOA, apparently.
 
focusthis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Afterward, he went outside and sat on a mattress at the corner of the property for two hours.

Everyone has a lawn mattress, right?


...comfiest way to watch the porch TV.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alechemist: Still waiting for a Pennslytucky tag.


I vacationed in Kentucky this summer.  The Pennslytucky tag needs to die.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, anything with a 3-year-old child is going to involve disorderly conduct.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Afterward, he went outside and sat on a mattress at the corner of the property for two hours.

Everyone has a lawn mattress, right?


I can smell that damned lawn mattress from here.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

