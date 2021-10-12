 Skip to content
 
(Cullman Times)   If you enjoyed Ric Romero's article about blogging, perhaps you would enjoy this vintage article from September 2021 on library technology   (cullmantimes.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Liberries is tools of the debbil!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they hadn't mentioned Covid I'd have sworn that article was from the nineties.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait, they don't teach the Dewey Decimal System anymore!? How are the young scholars going to locate the books teaching them how to write in cursive?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hehe.....the first sentence was "The card catalog is so last decade."....I was like, huh?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The public library:

Not just homeless men masturbating to internet porn.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: The public library:

Not just homeless men masturbating to internet porn.


Homeless women too.
 
toddism
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is the same "sundown" town TFG held his recent alabama rally in.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Hehe.....the first sentence was "The card catalog is so last decade."....I was like, huh?


That.

My University had switched to an online card catalog about the time I started college. In 1979. They still had the card files, but were not updating them. It was a mainframe system and it's where I learned about Boolean operators.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Chuck87: Hehe.....the first sentence was "The card catalog is so last decade."....I was like, huh?

That.

My University had switched to an online card catalog about the time I started college. In 1979. They still had the card files, but were not updating them. It was a mainframe system and it's where I learned about Boolean operators.


Both of these.  Early 80's for me, but by then the card catalogs were disappearing.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Chuck87: Hehe.....the first sentence was "The card catalog is so last decade."....I was like, huh?

That.

My University had switched to an online card catalog about the time I started college. In 1979. They still had the card files, but were not updating them. It was a mainframe system and it's where I learned about Boolean operators.


The public library I worked at in a small midwestern capital had electronic card catalogs on the early 80s. They introduced "touch screen" computers around 86 or 87. They worked fine, until the screen would shift a few pixels down and everyone would be clicking one thermal sensor too high.
 
