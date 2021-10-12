 Skip to content
Here's a Baby Shark version of Slipknot's Psychosocial. You're welcome
13
    Slipknot, Baby Shark, Youtuber, son, Halloween  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*dying laughing*

It's so stupid that it's hilarious!
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much better, thanks!
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 5- year-old absolutely loves the Bodies mix( https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&​source​=web&rct=j&url=https://m.youtube.com/w​atch%3Fv%3DUk18bFIgOS4&ved=2ahUKEwjm4u​ul_sXzAhXPlHIEHflOB0oQwqsBegQIAxAF&usg​=AOvVaw0JFiVvWHNOCDlO7wD4aS6_)It's so damn good.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean ruined?
That is pretty much my idea of good music.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, they actually made Slipknot listenable!
 
ariseatex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The three folks dancing to "The limits of the dead" is what made me lose it.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That is brilliant.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: Wow, they actually made Slipknot listenable!


You go to hell! You go to hell and you die!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Youtuber "There I Ruined It" mixed Slipknot's Psychosocial with Baby Shark to terrify his son for Halloween, and I have to say, he truly lives up to his user name."

Must be talking about the baby shark song.
 
12349876
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That one pales in comparison to this

Psychosalad FULL VERSION
Youtube 4PPcnmO76rg
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Lazytown lil' John was always a favorite of mine.
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: Wow, they actually made Slipknot listenable!


It's funny because the first thing I thought was "this is the first and only time I'll listen to babyshark" without the uncivilized desire to snatch a phone out of someone's hands and smash it violently and throw shiat on someone.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I Wanna Be Sedated
Youtube bqS3mvbudh8
 
