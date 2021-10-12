 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Mystery of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh's Murder, Alex Murdaugh's Murder for Millions now even Murkier says the Mail   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

630 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 4:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dunlop Sherriff's department?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marvelous marquee mortal.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will gladly pay you Tuesday if you murder me today.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Often I am involved in an altercation where I take a weapon away from someone in a struggle, injure them and then dispose of the weapon that I didn't know about because, I'm so ignorant and innocent of doing nothing.

Lots, actually
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/No offense to Rip Torn
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamTomJoad: Often I am involved in an altercation where I take a weapon away from someone in a struggle, injure them and then dispose of the weapon that I didn't know about because, I'm so ignorant and innocent of doing nothing.

Lots, actually


If I had a dollar for every gun I've thrown in a river, I could buy a pretty sweet gun that's not tied to any felonies.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm still convinced there's a murdur durdur in there somewhere.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Often I am involved in an altercation where I take a weapon away from someone in a struggle, injure them and then dispose of the weapon that I didn't know about because, I'm so ignorant and innocent of doing nothing.

Lots, actually


To be fair it would be difficult to claim a stranger shot you if the gun could be traced back to you.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also. Whenever I read about this saga there is another dead person mentioned. This time Alex's 81-year-old father Randolph Murdaugh III dies 'naturally' and 'peacefully' at home.

/Quotes noted
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: [Fark user image image 207x244]

/No offense to Rip Torn


It's not like they offer you a comb and mirror before you mugshot.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From what I've heard, not many people are going to miss this family's farkery
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.