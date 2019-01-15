 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Women less likely to get pregnant if they have bad head technique   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
1104 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 4:35 PM (54 minutes ago)



bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's why I only date chicks from the roller derby.
 
ALFER69
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What does this say?


women who reported sexual dysfunction - the inability to suffer pleasure during intercourse -
 
wild9
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe if they listened the first time they wouldn't have a concussion.

/Seriously, I kid.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So that's how I made it through highschool without getting knocked up (well and condoms, and the morning after pill for when condoms broke, and later a free IUD thank you Canadian healthcare and rad doctor who didn't judge!)
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Explains why I only had one kid. While being Hispanic and not really using condoms.  Age 47
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The importance of padded headboards cannot be overstated.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Good to know,good to know....
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm too scared to ask my parents how I was concived.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: So that's how I made it through highschool without getting knocked up (well and condoms, and the morning after pill for when condoms broke, and later a free IUD thank you Canadian healthcare and rad doctor who didn't judge!)


How you doin
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something Daily Fail something doubt concussions, pregnancy and women
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chitownmike: talkyournonsense: So that's how I made it through highschool without getting knocked up (well and condoms, and the morning after pill for when condoms broke, and later a free IUD thank you Canadian healthcare and rad doctor who didn't judge!)

Who you doin


ftfy
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Since Halloween is coming soon.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: That's why I only date chicks from the roller derby.


Lesbian-like typing detected.

/username checks out as well.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The importance of padded headboards cannot be overstated.


One night staying at a Holiday Inn express in Waltham, MA circa 2010 the room next to mine had very thin walls. For about 5 mins straight all I heard was this banging sound. So I banged on the wall where the sound was coming from. I heard laughter and then more banging on the wall. So this time I picked up a shoe and used the heel to bang on the wall. Then I heard silence.

The next morning at the "free" breakfast there was an older couple acting all goofy and I over heard the gentleman  "so, last night was fun, I can't believe the room next to us banged on the walls, you, little missy, are a vixen!"

I didn't say a word.
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
d19fc3vd0ojo3m.cloudfront.netView Full Size

The lady's rugby team doesn't always have sex with men, but when they do, they knock you up.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seriously though, this is the daily fail. I no longer believe in concussions or babies
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The importance of padded headboards cannot be overstated.


Username ... somehow relevant?
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All of the jokes I can think of for this topic would land me in the Fark penalty box, I presume.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This thread delivers
 
drgullen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wademh:
The lady's rugby team doesn't always have sex with men, but when they do, they knock you up.

They "knock you on" you mean.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, I'm frustrated
Outdated
I really want to be overrated
I'm a finder
And I'm a keeper
I'm not a loser and I ain't no weeper
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drgullen: wademh:
The lady's rugby team doesn't always have sex with men, but when they do, they knock you up.

They "knock you on" you mean.


As long as they make it to touch.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So Subby's Mom is good to go, might as well call her before the line starts
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wademh: [d19fc3vd0ojo3m.cloudfront.net image 850x478]
The lady's rugby team doesn't always have sex with men, but when they do, they knock you up.


"Crouch, Touch, Pause, Engage" is both the set-up for a scrum and instructions for Welsh foreplay.

/Yes, I know the procedure changed in 2007
// Crouch, Bind, Set isn't as funny
///Three!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

