(Vice)   "Gun church" that worships the AR-15 buys a mountain retreat in Tennessee. Paperwork to rename it to "Eagle's Nest" expected shortly   (vice.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Unification Church, Sun Myung Moon, Hak Ja Han, Rev. Sun Myung Moon, main church, Kahr Arms, Moon's congregation, former members  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suggest The Branch Moonvidians, their logo should be ATF with a middle finger in front of it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, Subby, they're not making it an Eagle's Nest style retreat. It's going to be a training camp. You know, in the style we used to lob missiles at.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not sure how well the already-extant gun churches, ie the psychobilly methhead Klannies, will take to a church led by one of those there Asians.  hey get mighty persnickety about that sort of thing.  And shooty.  And burny.  And shooty and burny.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
good.  get them all grouped together.  easier to keep track of/arrest them and keeps them away from me and mine.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I prefer to call them the Church of the Poisoned Minds.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I think I've played that mission already.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I certainly was not expecting grown "men" dressed in satin princess gowns and tiaras.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A natural extension of daddy. Remember this when you read a UPI or Washington Times article.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ugh. I am not looking forward to finding out how this ends.
 
anfrind
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gun people are small and weak.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
lol what a bunch of mongs
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Heretics.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bootleg: No, Subby, they're not making it an Eagle's Nest style retreat. It's going to be a training camp. You know, in the style we used to lob missiles at.


"Huh. I wonder what that distant hum is - Oh, it looks like a drone. I bet it's here to support u [carrier lost]"
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Gun Church"?

That name's rubbish

How about "Our Lady of Perpetual Rounds"
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Are these exports from Texas? No, i didn't rtfa.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phalamir: I'm not sure how well the already-extant gun churches, ie the psychobilly methhead Klannies, will take to a church led by one of those there Asians.  hey get mighty persnickety about that sort of thing.  And shooty.  And burny.  And shooty and burny.


Sure, there are the true bigots who can't stand dealing with anyone who isn't white.  But being a spin off of the Moonies, the far right link with the original church is long standing.  Their crazy creds are pretty well established.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Are these exports from Texas? No, i didn't rtfa.


The Moonies are all over the place. The had a nice mass wedding, gun blessing ceremony around her last year. Sounds like the Moonies, anyways. DNRTFA
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Moonies with machine guns?

Truly, this is the dankest timeline.
 
Valter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That reads like an Onion article but unfortunately this is real life.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"He did this with the backing of his older brother, Kook-jin "Justin" Moon, the CEO of Kahr Arms, a gun manufacturing company headquartered nearby."

And there it is..

The prophet motive.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I certainly was not expecting grown "men" dressed in satin princess gowns and tiaras.


the orange zip-ties in the receivers clash with everything else and that just makes them look silly.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The first amendment is a curse upon our country
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Warthog: Moonies with machine guns?

Truly, this is the dankest timeline.


Did they ever find that "machine gun" (singular) that was the whole point of the raid on Waco?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's nice to know the locations of terrorist training camps the European Union will be drone striking in 2037.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I would probably be like, "Yeah. I said Kook-Jin motherf*cker.  You got a problem with that?!?"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I certainly was not expecting grown "men" dressed in satin princess gowns and tiaras.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I think we should just skip the bikini portion of the padgeant .
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My first thought

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kooks gonna kook
 
cwheelie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: SpectroBoy: I certainly was not expecting grown "men" dressed in satin princess gowns and tiaras.


Well it is the Church of the Iron Rod
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "He did this with the backing of his older brother, Kook-jin "Justin" Moon, the CEO of Kahr Arms, a gun manufacturing company headquartered nearby."

And there it is..

The prophet motive.


Prophet and profits

AMERICAN GODS S01E06 Official Clip "Vulcan" (HD) Ricky Whittle Drama Series
Youtube Vd0VUq7qGV0
 
indylaw
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ZARDOZ SPEAKS TO YOU
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I certainly was not expecting grown "men" dressed in satin princess gowns and tiaras.


One, it is pretty standard
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


Two, these men would kick your ass with one stiletto tied behind their back:
i2.wp.comView Full Size


So, maybe you should kindly take your toxic ideas of what it means to be a man and shove it up Gavin McInnes' ass.  To paraphrase a righteous dude: "I have a dream that men will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the fabric of their clothes but by the content of their character."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What the over-under on a stand off ala Waco?
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The church of Zardoz
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: "Gun Church"?

That name's rubbish

How about "Our Lady of Perpetual Rounds"


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It looks nice.

denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Looks like Jesus rocks an AK to me.
 
Valter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phalamir: SpectroBoy: I certainly was not expecting grown "men" dressed in satin princess gowns and tiaras.

One, it is pretty standard
[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 850x478]

Two, these men would kick your ass with one stiletto tied behind their back:
[i2.wp.com image 610x407]

So, maybe you should kindly take your toxic ideas of what it means to be a man and shove it up Gavin McInnes' ass.  To paraphrase a righteous dude: "I have a dream that men will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the fabric of their clothes but by the content of their character."


I don't know which is better. The utterly ridiculous breasts or the Shelley Duvall lookalike.

/it's not unusual to love Shelley Duvall
 
woodjf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Warthog: Moonies with machine guns?

Truly, this is the dankest timeline.

Did they ever find that "machine gun" (singular) that was the whole point of the raid on Waco?


They had it melted down. 🔥
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
therabidreviewer.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Call me old fashioned, but this is how a proper armed cultist should dress.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hissatsu: It looks nice.

[denofgeek.com image 620x261]


Dammit.
 
