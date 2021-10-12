 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Southwest flights are still in a clusterfark, but no one will say why. So this headline is about how pilots are demanding green M&Ms at all FSSs, and the airline is demanding they all wear tutus. Surely, they can meet somewhere in the middle   (cbsnews.com) divider line
16
•       •       •

fredsnake
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
you know why
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sneks on a MF plane, that's why.  Get the mf sneks off the MF plane!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The airline says that's been the case since before the pandemic, and blames weather and air traffic control issues for cancellations.

If you are the only airline having problems, saying the problem is due to something that would affect all airlines more or less equally just makes what everybody hear is "I am a lying liar who is lying to you right now".
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Southwest has been blaming air traffic control failures and weather, which mystically 1. There no evidence of actually happening and 2. haven't been causing the same wave of cancellations at any other airlines over the past week.

Their pilot union says it "totally" isn't related to vaccination mandates, but even if it is, what's specific about Southwest that their pilots are so much more militant about vaccination than, say, Delta or American?
 
rfenster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It is Donald Biden's fault.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So they're focusing back on IT, and a previous article said that an FAA-mandated program was responsible for the weather cancellations. I have seen enough screwups in deployment that I am willing to lend some credence to the possibility that there was a massive botched software release.

Or maybe people are being biatches about the vaccine. Either way, Southwest is the only one having this problem.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Southwest has been blaming air traffic control failures and weather, which mystically 1. There no evidence of actually happening and 2. haven't been causing the same wave of cancellations at any other airlines over the past week.

Their pilot union says it "totally" isn't related to vaccination mandates, but even if it is, what's specific about Southwest that their pilots are so much more militant about vaccination than, say, Delta or American?


The rumor is the Southwest Pilots Union has a "no strike" agreement, so instead everyone has the flu.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cyberattack/Breach/Ransomware that they do not want to publicly acknowledge?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Southwest has been blaming air traffic control failures and weather, which mystically 1. There no evidence of actually happening and 2. haven't been causing the same wave of cancellations at any other airlines over the past week.

Their pilot union says it "totally" isn't related to vaccination mandates, but even if it is, what's specific about Southwest that their pilots are so much more militant about vaccination than, say, Delta or American?


Blacks were forced to the back of the bus in cities all over the South in 1955. What was specific about Montgomery that made the population more militant about bus seating that led to the bus boycott of '55-'56 there than in any other city in the South with segregated bus seating like say Memphis or Birmingham?
 
pointfdr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
vaccine mandates are effecting people negatively!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: Southwest has been blaming air traffic control failures and weather, which mystically 1. There no evidence of actually happening and 2. haven't been causing the same wave of cancellations at any other airlines over the past week.

Their pilot union says it "totally" isn't related to vaccination mandates, but even if it is, what's specific about Southwest that their pilots are so much more militant about vaccination than, say, Delta or American?


Southwest started in Texas, and "Southwest" is still part of the name.  No idea if the demographics remain unchanged or not, and you'd think as a career, pilot would be one of the most willing to relocate for a job.
 
Pucca
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Supposed to fly out on Thursday via Southwest. I already have anxiety about flying and now this shiat is going on. I had no idea Southwest's pilots were anti vaxx assholes. I don't know why I'm surprised.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone is learning that IT security is actually an important thing that you should pay for beforehand.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Of course they can.

And don't call me Shirley.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: pilot would be one of the most willing to relocate for a job


Pilots can deadhead as non-rev to commute to work. Why relocate to higher cost of living when you can commute for free?
 
