 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Because of extreme home prices and their mountains of student debt, Millennials are now pooling their money together with roommates or other people they're not married to fulfill the dream of homeownership   (msn.com) divider line
56
    More: Interesting, Real estate, Property, Ms. Vest, Contract, joint-tenancy agreements, first-time home buyers, friend Tara Takano, pandemic added fuel  
•       •       •

360 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 1:30 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure no millennial, but I've been doing that since 2004.

I moved to Virginia in 1989.  When Jubal (best friend since 1982) and his wife moved down here in 2004 to follow employment opportunities, we decided to share housing costs.

After renting for 10 years, we bought a place.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do they resolve the problem when they need to sell it in 2 years and need to bring 20% of the mortgage to closing because the prices have cratered?

Gonna be a nasty time.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously. My wife and I got super lucky during the last recession (2008) and got a house in Seattle for $240,000.
We can sell that now for 500-550.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool! All the stability and control of your surroundings that comes from living with roommates, but none of the flexibility that comes from being able to walk away from the situation when your roommate's boyfriend who's a slovenly pothead moves in and starts leaving dirty dishes on the floor.

(More seriously, if people are able to cope with the crazy-stupid real estate market and have that level of extreme trust in their friends, that's great, good for them. The idea makes my risk-aversion sense go a bit crazy, though, particularly since single people usually don't aspire to live most of their adult years with roommates, meaning that the exit strategies can get particularly ugly and create a lot of perverse incentives.)
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: I'm sure no millennial, but I've been doing that since 2004.

I moved to Virginia in 1989.  When Jubal (best friend since 1982) and his wife moved down here in 2004 to follow employment opportunities, we decided to share housing costs.

After renting for 10 years, we bought a place.


I'm thinking of doing that in retirement.  Both as a way to save money, but also to help each other out since neither my friend and I have kids, it'll be someone around to call 911 if one of us keels over.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: I'm sure no millennial, but I've been doing that since 2004.

I moved to Virginia in 1989.  When Jubal (best friend since 1982) and his wife moved down here in 2004 to follow employment opportunities, we decided to share housing costs.

After renting for 10 years, we bought a place.

I'm thinking of doing that in retirement.  Both as a way to save money, but also to help each other out since neither my friend and I have kids, it'll be someone around to call 911 if one of us keels over.


labman: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: I'm sure no millennial, but I've been doing that since 2004.

I moved to Virginia in 1989.  When Jubal (best friend since 1982) and his wife moved down here in 2004 to follow employment opportunities, we decided to share housing costs.

After renting for 10 years, we bought a place.

I'm thinking of doing that in retirement.  Both as a way to save money, but also to help each other out since neither my friend and I have kids, it'll be someone around to call 911 if one of us keels over.


I hear you!  We have me, Jubal, his wife, and his mom.  (There's also the dog and two cats.)  The youngest of us is about 57.  It's very comforting having someone else close at hand.  Two weeks ago, Mom slipped and fell while making dinner.  (She's fine, just bruised.)  It works for us because we've all been friends for decades now.

(We found a nice place that is almost entirely on one floor.  The house is very long, and the only real stairs to deal with are up to the attic and the server room, and down to the basement / craft area.)
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...student loan forgiveness would help solve this issue, too.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x515]

Seriously. My wife and I got super lucky during the last recession (2008) and got a house in Seattle for $240,000.
We can sell that now for 500-550.


Basically the same here. Bought in 2000 for under $200K. Smaller houses than mine in my neighborhood are now actively selling in the $575K - $750K range (and ALL are going for way over asking price).
We're not about the sell because, in reality, what would you be able to buy other than the same thing (assuming you'll stay in the same area)?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Purchasing a house with someone you're not married to is a really bad idea, even if you have a decent lawyer.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

hobnail: Purchasing a house with someone you're not married to is a really bad idea, even if you have a decent lawyer.


Purchasing a house with someone you're married to is a worse idea since contract law is more straightforward than divorce law.
 
farker99
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I did that with friends back in the late 80's.
So nothing new here.
After we all got some equity we could sell up and move out to our own places.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hobnail: Purchasing a house with someone you're not married to is a really bad idea, even if you have a decent lawyer.


Solution: Polygamy
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Cool! All the stability and control of your surroundings that comes from living with roommates, but none of the flexibility that comes from being able to walk away from the situation when your roommate's boyfriend who's a slovenly pothead moves in and starts leaving dirty dishes on the floor.

(More seriously, if people are able to cope with the crazy-stupid real estate market and have that level of extreme trust in their friends, that's great, good for them. The idea makes my risk-aversion sense go a bit crazy, though, particularly since single people usually don't aspire to live most of their adult years with roommates, meaning that the exit strategies can get particularly ugly and create a lot of perverse incentives.)


I think what happens is one guy owns the house, and everyone else is just renting a room.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Multi family homes have been a thing forever. Friend of mine bought his townhouse with his college buddy back in 2000.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheReject: Multi family homes have been a thing forever. Friend of mine bought his townhouse with his college buddy back in 2000.


Before it was a cost-saving measure for people making low wages. Now it's a necessity even with multiple people making close to 6 figures.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My wife and I have been together for like 25 years. She adamantly refused to even consider buying a home before we were married officially, and I understood. Buying a home is a big thing, and sharing ownership adds a lot of complications. If you're not married those issues get a lot more fraught.

I can totally understand the desire though, America has designed it's shiny happy nightmare economy such that it becomes increasingly more necessary for ever more people to fall back on strategies like this. It may be dangerous, but many folks may have little choice anyway as the alternative is just watching your rent money disappear into some asshole's 4th yacht.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hobnail: Purchasing a house with someone you're not married to is a really bad idea, even if you have a decent lawyer.


It's not necessarily a bad idea, but you need to be really informed about the legal ramifications, and have more than one long talk with whomever you are buying with.

I've had more than one consultation with potential clients about buying property jointly, with varying outcomes. But given the real estate market here, it's not happening very often nowadays.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

labman: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: I'm sure no millennial, but I've been doing that since 2004.

I moved to Virginia in 1989.  When Jubal (best friend since 1982) and his wife moved down here in 2004 to follow employment opportunities, we decided to share housing costs.

After renting for 10 years, we bought a place.

I'm thinking of doing that in retirement.  Both as a way to save money, but also to help each other out since neither my friend and I have kids, it'll be someone around to call 911 if one of us keels over.


If you get up to enough crazy shenanigans, maybe they can reboot Golden Girls.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
another William Gibson prediction coming true.  I never wanted to live in one of his novels, but it looks like its happening anyway.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
*sigh* I joked frequently in my 20's that I'd just end up living in a tent somewhere. That reality seems more likely with each passing year.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Klyukva: hobnail: Purchasing a house with someone you're not married to is a really bad idea, even if you have a decent lawyer.

Purchasing a house with someone you're married to is a worse idea since contract law is more straightforward than divorce law.


Not according to my divorce attorney.
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bought a house a year ago with a really good friend, but only her name went on the title because reasons. I proposed to her two months later. We're getting married in a month and at that point I will get my name on the title.

i'm also getting a kick out of this thread because i am a) millennial; b) a slovenly pothead; and, c) a jew ball
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Am 34.

Just bought a house back in may.

The amount of shiat that I've waded through to get to this point in my life and to make that possible, is kinda crazy.

I'm still not 100% confident about my ability to afford everything and be able to live a fulfilling life. I can cover my bills, but I wish I had more spending money.

I am also paranoid, and I don't think I could trust someone else with a decision like that.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I heard Milleneals are stealing your medication
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hobnail: Klyukva: hobnail: Purchasing a house with someone you're not married to is a really bad idea, even if you have a decent lawyer.

Purchasing a house with someone you're married to is a worse idea since contract law is more straightforward than divorce law.

Not according to my divorce attorney.


I can't wait until polyamory marriage is legal. Imagine the paperwork involved and the splitting of assets. Divorce lawyers are preemptively getting wood.
 
godxam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
there's a house around the corner from us that has 4 childless couples living in a 5 bedroom/ 3 bath house.  The driveway and street look like a used car lot.  I don't know of 6 other people I could live with like that.  Seems impossible to manage.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I mean...student loan forgiveness would help solve this issue, too.


fark that, you knew that you were racking up debt! Pay it!
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: raerae1980: I mean...student loan forgiveness would help solve this issue, too.

fark that, you knew that you were racking up debt! Pay it!


Sorry bud....mine are on track for forgiveness.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I mean...student loan forgiveness would help solve this issue, too.


Wouldn't mortgage loan forgiveness address the problem more directly?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can guarantee this violates zoning laws pretty much everywhere that has them. The definition of 'family' always gets them what with the whole 'single family dwelling' use.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I mean...student loan forgiveness would help solve this issue, too.


Why not housing loan for forgiveness?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah. I had roommates after college too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've never heard anything good about having room-mates.

They always destroy the place,
they always eat other people's food from the fridge,
they never clean up after themselves,
they never pay rent on time,
they try to date your GF/BF's
they always leave the toilet seat up,
they always put the TP on the way you don't like,
they never do the dishes or put them in the dishwasher
they leave their clothes in the washing machine and never move it over to the drier,

do I need to go on?

Having a room-mate sucks.
 
tobcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oldest kiddo had group of roomates that rented together all thru college (7 girls).  After college her and her bestie got an apartment together.  Its been a nightmare.

Easier to finish out the lease and move on.  Her friends dad was going to buy a house for them, turns out that would have been a nightmare to sort out.

We have promised some of the funds from my dad's (Boomer) house, when he cant live there anymore.  We got his house titled in my name so he didnt lose it, and it would easier to get rid of when the time arrives.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hobnail: Purchasing a house with someone you're not married to is a really bad idea, even if you have a decent lawyer.


Unless neither of you live there. Just buy it as a business can work.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: TheReject: Multi family homes have been a thing forever. Friend of mine bought his townhouse with his college buddy back in 2000.

Before it was a cost-saving measure for people making low wages. Now it's a necessity even with multiple people making close to 6 figures.


No it's not
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: I've never heard anything good about having room-mates.

They always destroy the place,
they always eat other people's food from the fridge,
they never clean up after themselves,
they never pay rent on time,
they try to date your GF/BF's
they always leave the toilet seat up,
they always put the TP on the way you don't like,
they never do the dishes or put them in the dishwasher
they leave their clothes in the washing machine and never move it over to the drier,

do I need to go on?

Having a room-mate sucks.


There's always the double stabbing homicide at the end of the relationship as well.
 
tobcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

raerae1980: chitownmike: raerae1980: I mean...student loan forgiveness would help solve this issue, too.

fark that, you knew that you were racking up debt! Pay it!

Sorry bud....mine are on track for forgiveness.


60 Minutes did an investigation into loan forgiveness for public employees.  Less than 400 people have actually gotten the forgiveness due to 1) The confusing rules 2) letting the banks that profit on NOT forgiving loans, being in charge of the process.   Good Luck!
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I mean...student loan forgiveness would help solve this issue, too.


I can appreciate this.

Injecting money directly into the lowest levels of society not only raises some off the floor of poverty, but they almost always spend it as soon as they get it. And while some dickheads will say this is a bad thing, as if being able to invest your money somehow makes you a better person than someone who has pressing bills to pay, I submit that it is not. I submit that it is money injected directly into the economy.

It feels to me that taking the pressure of student loans off people, freeing up something like $400 a month for  extra spending for the average millennial/gen z'er, is adding a recurring $400 a month into the economy.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

proteus_b: raerae1980: I mean...student loan forgiveness would help solve this issue, too.

Wouldn't mortgage loan forgiveness address the problem more directly?


Isn't that what bankruptcy does, if you can't afford your mortgage?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: There's always the double stabbing homicide at the end of the relationship as well.


or worse, when they masturbate into the left over Chinese food.

(true story)

saw it here on fark many many moons ago...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tobcc: raerae1980: chitownmike: raerae1980: I mean...student loan forgiveness would help solve this issue, too.

fark that, you knew that you were racking up debt! Pay it!

Sorry bud....mine are on track for forgiveness.

60 Minutes did an investigation into loan forgiveness for public employees.  Less than 400 people have actually gotten the forgiveness due to 1) The confusing rules 2) letting the banks that profit on NOT forgiving loans, being in charge of the process.   Good Luck!


Yeah, I'm aware.   The Biden Admin is supposedly fixing the issues, I'm scheduled for forgiveness in the next two years, if not sooner.
 
Northern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: How do they resolve the problem when they need to sell it in 2 years and need to bring 20% of the mortgage to closing because the prices have cratered?

Gonna be a nasty time.


If you sold 2 years after buying you lost a ton of money, so lol.
I imagine buying a home with a non-spouse or non-family member involves both people on the title and loan.  Presumably the one who wants out would need to fold what they owe on the existing home into their new home loan, find another buyer for their half, or make an arrangement with the other owner to rent out their space.  Either way it will be unpleasant for the one who leaves after such a short time period.  Don't buy unless you plan to stay at least 10 years, you can buy in cash, have an employer subsidy, or have a huge income.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Excellent.  Millennials have finally rediscovered roommates. This is exactly what people who couldn't afford to live alone used to do before the left convinced them they all deserve their own little castle. Living without roommates is something to aspire to and work towards, it should not be the default expectation for every 24 year old who waits tables and owes $220k for an Interpretive Dance Theory degree.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: I've never heard anything good about having room-mates.

They always destroy the place,
they always eat other people's food from the fridge,
they never clean up after themselves,
they never pay rent on time,
they try to date your GF/BF's
they always leave the toilet seat up,
they always put the TP on the way you don't like,
they never do the dishes or put them in the dishwasher
they leave their clothes in the washing machine and never move it over to the drier,

do I need to go on?

Having a room-mate sucks.


You sound like a shiatty roommate
 
LittleJoeSF
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is a repeat from 2004-2007.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

raerae1980: proteus_b: raerae1980: I mean...student loan forgiveness would help solve this issue, too.

Wouldn't mortgage loan forgiveness address the problem more directly?

Isn't that what bankruptcy does, if you can't afford your mortgage?


No
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's old is new again
 
roc6783
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So...Veronica Vest and her best friend Tara Takano team up to buy a house together and it's not the plot of a comic book or a porno? This world is so farked.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Parks similar to mobile home parks should be opened to accommodate tiny houses. Imagine a neighborhood with hundreds of tiny homes. They could call it Hipster Acres.
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.