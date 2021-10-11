 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln)   Driver huffs compressed gas and levels porch two blocks from subby's home, who is somehow not involved, probably   (1011now.com)
30
•       •       •

30 Comments     (+0 »)
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing he wasn't texting.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sure it seemed like a good idea at the time.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just farkin' legalize pot already, for fark's sake so dummies don't have to huff poisons.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Huffing gas? I never heard of that one before

That's also extremely f*cking stupid
 
special20
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Huffing gas? I never heard of that one before

That's also extremely f*cking stupid


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd really like to get to a Lincoln fark party sometime.
 
kendricd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well first they say gasoline and then they say compressed gas. I need details. Was smoking while huffing gasoline?
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA the guy huffed compressed gasoline.

I'm not aware of any convenient sources of huffable compressed gasoline, so I think the reporter is a little confused.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Compressed gas and gasoline are not the same thing, yet the article uses both terms.
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Just farkin' legalize pot already, for fark's sake so dummies don't have to huff poisons.


The delta-8 stuff is everywhere right now.  Also plenty of whiskey and beer.  He didn't have to huff poisons if he just wanted to get high or drunk and forget about the world for a while.
 
Birnone
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Compression is nice but I'd rather be blown.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't that just the Nebraska version of mailbox baseball?

Just without the bats or mailboxes.

Let's huff gas and aim for the house.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
true okie doke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Crooked Bird
Youtube esKE_VlNiO0
r. i. p. Gashuffer
 
rummonkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You guys are slipping...
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
farkin' A street.

Subby: You live next to the Russ's supermarket?

/Once saw cops hog-tie and drag a guy out of there in chains at 2AM...
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: FTFA the guy huffed compressed gasoline.

I'm not aware of any convenient sources of huffable compressed gasoline, so I think the reporter is a little confused.


Probably butane or something. You can get a short high off the compressed gas they sell for blowing your computer clean and stuff, and I think that's butane in there. It's probably mostly from the temporary hypoxia.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Lincoln Police Department says a man who huffed gasoline crashed into a home and caused the porch to collapse...

Police said the driver was huffing compressed gas and then crashed into the house.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Congratulations, you copyrighted terrible reporting.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wingedkat: mongbiohazard: Just farkin' legalize pot already, for fark's sake so dummies don't have to huff poisons.

The delta-8 stuff is everywhere right now.  Also plenty of whiskey and beer.  He didn't have to huff poisons if he just wanted to get high or drunk and forget about the world for a while.


Don't farking care. The prohibition is stupid, and encourages seeking alternatives like this.
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Once bought weed from some people at a house that were huffing gasoline and burned the front porch off hours after we left. Why, yes, I am from WV.
 
JRoo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm gonna guess he was huffing nitrous. A popular pastime in these parts.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Bertuccio: FTFA the guy huffed compressed gasoline.

I'm not aware of any convenient sources of huffable compressed gasoline, so I think the reporter is a little confused.

Probably butane or something. You can get a short high off the compressed gas they sell for blowing your computer clean and stuff, and I think that's butane in there. It's probably mostly from the temporary hypoxia.


"or something"

Most of the Safety Data Sheets for the dusters show 1,1 difluoroethane
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Compressed gas and gasoline are not the same thing, yet the article uses both terms.


They're just covering all the bases.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
From the followup article:

Which of the four Lincoln Taco Bell restaurant franchises the suspect visited has not yet been determined.  Readers are reminded to crack a window before uncompressing gas.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Headlines like this one makes me wonder if I should change my Fark name...
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: wingedkat: mongbiohazard: Just farkin' legalize pot already, for fark's sake so dummies don't have to huff poisons.

The delta-8 stuff is everywhere right now.  Also plenty of whiskey and beer.  He didn't have to huff poisons if he just wanted to get high or drunk and forget about the world for a while.

Don't farking care. The prohibition is stupid, and encourages seeking alternatives like this.


I agree the prohibition is stupid. I'm just not sure the evidence is there that legalization will prevent people from doing stupid sh*t like this.

Now it could be there, and I just can't find it... but the studies I've read suggest that THC is neither a gateway drug nor an alternative for people who want something "harder".
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Driver: Albert911emt: Compressed gas and gasoline are not the same thing, yet the article uses both terms.

They're just covering all the bases.


OTOH, I'd love to see someone try to compress gasoline.  Just give me a little warning before you start, ok?  I want to have little space between me and you when you begin.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wingedkat: mongbiohazard: wingedkat: mongbiohazard: Just farkin' legalize pot already, for fark's sake so dummies don't have to huff poisons.

The delta-8 stuff is everywhere right now.  Also plenty of whiskey and beer.  He didn't have to huff poisons if he just wanted to get high or drunk and forget about the world for a while.

Don't farking care. The prohibition is stupid, and encourages seeking alternatives like this.

I agree the prohibition is stupid. I'm just not sure the evidence is there that legalization will prevent people from doing stupid sh*t like this.

Now it could be there, and I just can't find it... but the studies I've read suggest that THC is neither a gateway drug nor an alternative for people who want something "harder".


I went to school with some kids who liked to huff gasoline.  Pot was readily available, so I'm guessing they had other reasons for preferring gas.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: wingedkat: mongbiohazard: Just farkin' legalize pot already, for fark's sake so dummies don't have to huff poisons.

The delta-8 stuff is everywhere right now.  Also plenty of whiskey and beer.  He didn't have to huff poisons if he just wanted to get high or drunk and forget about the world for a while.

Don't farking care. The prohibition is stupid, and encourages seeking alternatives like this.


Well, you'd think so.  Some people just like one thing over another.  Surely, drugs of last resort may stem from lack of something better and inexpensive, but some people just love to get a good huff and dent the old gas can.  Or dust-off, or whatever this article is about.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
gas gas whatever
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
from Imgflip Meme Generator
 
