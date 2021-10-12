 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Squeeze, The Bangles, 10,000 Maniacs, and The Style Council. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #265. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
18
18 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. It's a beautiful New England day here. Just finishing my tea, and I'm going to pack a lunch and go for a walk in the woods. Will miss you loons, but I'll be thinking of you.

/feeling a little pang at missing Style Council
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Will miss you loons, but I'll be thinking of you.


thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Probably going to have to bail today, sadly I'm hella-busy and about to walk out the door.

/Currently spinning: "Crazy" by Icehouse
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm actually here and somehow survived. Older, but definitely not wiser :p
 
Pista
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sziasztok.
Will have the England vs Hungary match on for the second half of the show.
But it will be on mute.
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's a beautiful New England day here. Just finishing my tea, and I'm going to pack a lunch and go for a walk in the woods. Will miss you loons, but I'll be thinking of you.

/feeling a little pang at missing Style Council


The Red Sox won, so everyone there should be happy (I know I am)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Seems like today is gonna be quiet in the fark thread - I too have to bail early.

Clearly, work is over this whole covid thing - back to cray-cray schedules and lots o' pointless meetings!
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Seems like today is gonna be quiet in the fark thread - I too have to bail early.

Clearly, work is over this whole covid thing - back to cray-cray schedules and lots o' pointless meetings!


I know I'm "essential" but that seems stupid. Best of luck!
 
Pista
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Seems like today is gonna be quiet in the fark thread - I too have to bail early.

Clearly, work is over this whole covid thing - back to cray-cray schedules and lots o' pointless meetings!


Ah meetings. The practical alternative to work
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's a beautiful New England day here. Just finishing my tea, and I'm going to pack a lunch and go for a walk in the woods. Will miss you loons, but I'll be thinking of you.

/feeling a little pang at missing Style Council

The Red Sox won, so everyone there should be happy (I know I am)


Really? Huh. Maybe that means the untested code I just checked in will work on the first attempt.

And, if not, at least there will be a good soundtrack for the debugging.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm just going to remind everyone that the Wishing Chair by 10,000 Maniacs is in my top 3 favorite albums of all time. OF ALL TIME!
 
Pista
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So sad to lose Everett Morton of The (English) Beat over the weekend.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's a beautiful New England day here. Just finishing my tea, and I'm going to pack a lunch and go for a walk in the woods. Will miss you loons, but I'll be thinking of you.

/feeling a little pang at missing Style Council

The Red Sox won, so everyone there should be happy (I know I am)


baseball. fifteen minutes of activity squeezed into three hours
 
djslowdive [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. It's a beautiful New England day here. Just finishing my tea, and I'm going to pack a lunch and go for a walk in the woods. Will miss you loons, but I'll be thinking of you.

/feeling a little pang at missing Style Council

The Red Sox won, so everyone there should be happy (I know I am)

baseball. fifteen minutes of activity squeezed into three hours


But I love those 15 minutes! (Yes I know I'm not supposed to like sportsball as a goth)
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Evening everyone,

It seems it might be a party without guests in the second half ;) Thankfully some individuals from Europe are going to save it and keep the ball rolling.

I just have to find a hammer to make Pista's telly less sporty....
 
