(Daily Star)   Beer bloke sets 'new world record' in 24-hour pub crawl by hitting 51 establishments around Cambridgeshire, England, says it's 'hardest thing he's done' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
22 Comments     (+0 »)
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Kavenaugh went to England?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Orange juice? Soda water?

Loser.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
shiatwebsite gave my fone heebyjeebies.
Stop linking there and fack the cookies.
 
lordbannon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Matt, from St Neots, managed to drink a combination of diet coke, orange juice, beer, wine, soda water and more as he visited 51 pubs.

How on earth does that even count? If you don't have an alcoholic beverage at a pub, it doesn't count as visiting the pub. I too can walk into 51 establishments in a day.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It was one of the most difficult things I have ever done," Matt, 48, told the Daily Star.

Pussy
 
lordbannon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also, the threshold was 125mL per establishment? That's only 13.5 pints across the 51 pubs. Even if it was all beer (which it wasnt), thats a weak record..

Time to put on pants and go set a world record
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It was hard to drink that much juice and club soda?  Why? Long lines at the bathroom?  Or was it hard because you spent most of the time stuck in traffic?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lordbannon: Matt, from St Neots, managed to drink a combination of diet coke, orange juice, beer, wine, soda water and more as he visited 51 pubs.

How on earth does that even count? If you don't have an alcoholic beverage at a pub, it doesn't count as visiting the pub. I too can walk into 51 establishments in a day.


So we're gatekeeping bar visits now?
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Doesn't say much about your life if the hardest thing you've ever done was bar hopping.
 
lordbannon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: lordbannon: Matt, from St Neots, managed to drink a combination of diet coke, orange juice, beer, wine, soda water and more as he visited 51 pubs.

How on earth does that even count? If you don't have an alcoholic beverage at a pub, it doesn't count as visiting the pub. I too can walk into 51 establishments in a day.

So we're gatekeeping bar visits now?


I feel like anything you apply for a world record for requires gatekeeping. But I concede the point, and would like to amend the statement.
 
KezCrash [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: lordbannon: Matt, from St Neots, managed to drink a combination of diet coke, orange juice, beer, wine, soda water and more as he visited 51 pubs.

How on earth does that even count? If you don't have an alcoholic beverage at a pub, it doesn't count as visiting the pub. I too can walk into 51 establishments in a day.

So we're gatekeeping bar visits now?


We oughta be gatekeeping official world record attempts, yeah.
 
j.lunatic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: It was hard to drink that much juice and club soda?  Why? Long lines at the bathroom?  Or was it hard because you spent most of the time stuck in traffic?


DNRTFA, but water intoxication is a known phenomenon.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
came for World's End, leaving satisfied
 
roc6783
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lordbannon: DeathByGeekSquad: lordbannon: Matt, from St Neots, managed to drink a combination of diet coke, orange juice, beer, wine, soda water and more as he visited 51 pubs.

How on earth does that even count? If you don't have an alcoholic beverage at a pub, it doesn't count as visiting the pub. I too can walk into 51 establishments in a day.

So we're gatekeeping bar visits now?

I feel like anything you apply for a world record for requires gatekeeping. But I concede the point, and would like to amend the statement.


I've killed a 30 pack while helping a buddy take out docks and clear brush in Northern WI. First beer was at 6am, last around 7pm. We also killed a bottle of Jack Daniel's at some point. I was asleep by 9pm, but wasn't hungover the next day and never really felt drunk.

Point being 51 drinks seems like a lot, and it is, but it's probably doable in 24 hours.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
> "When covid happened this was put on. Pubs and restaurants have all had a tough 18 months and I thought this challenge might help to encourage people to get down to their local."

People doing this sort of thing in a pandemic is exactly why I won't get down to any local except for a fast take-out pick up.
 
marsoft
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If he has covid those 51 pubs are farked.
 
Katwang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lordbannon: Also, the threshold was 125mL per establishment? That's only 13.5 pints across the 51 pubs. Even if it was all beer (which it wasnt), thats a weak record..

Time to put on pants and go set a world record


If we substituted pints whisky for all of the other drinks. We may have had a different outcome.
 
patrick767
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

lordbannon: DeathByGeekSquad: lordbannon: Matt, from St Neots, managed to drink a combination of diet coke, orange juice, beer, wine, soda water and more as he visited 51 pubs.

How on earth does that even count? If you don't have an alcoholic beverage at a pub, it doesn't count as visiting the pub. I too can walk into 51 establishments in a day.

So we're gatekeeping bar visits now?

I feel like anything you apply for a world record for requires gatekeeping. But I concede the point, and would like to amend the statement.


Nonsense. Don't walk it back. No one talks about an epic pub crawl where the participants didn't drink. Getting blotto with friends is the point. I'm not saying drinking in 51 establishments in a 24 hour period is a good idea. It's a really, really farking bad idea. It could even be fatal. But no one cares about a 51 venue OJ drinking challenge.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordbannon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

patrick767: lordbannon: DeathByGeekSquad: lordbannon: Matt, from St Neots, managed to drink a combination of diet coke, orange juice, beer, wine, soda water and more as he visited 51 pubs.

How on earth does that even count? If you don't have an alcoholic beverage at a pub, it doesn't count as visiting the pub. I too can walk into 51 establishments in a day.

So we're gatekeeping bar visits now?

I feel like anything you apply for a world record for requires gatekeeping. But I concede the point, and would like to amend the statement.

Nonsense. Don't walk it back. No one talks about an epic pub crawl where the participants didn't drink. Getting blotto with friends is the point. I'm not saying drinking in 51 establishments in a 24 hour period is a good idea. It's a really, really farking bad idea. It could even be fatal. But no one cares about a 51 venue OJ drinking challenge.


I'm only walking back the point that it doesn't count going to a pub if you don't drink. Those who don't drink shouldn't be ashamed of being in bars, or mocked.

I am 100% not walking back that claiming a world record pub crawl while drinking OJ is a farce.
 
patrick767
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lordbannon: I'm only walking back the point that it doesn't count going to a pub if you don't drink. Those who don't drink shouldn't be ashamed of being in bars, or mocked.

I am 100% not walking back that claiming a world record pub crawl while drinking OJ is a farce.


Ah, ok. Carry on then. I'll make like a tree and get the fark outta here.
 
