(Mid Hudson News)   Police say Thor Odinson is only considered a "person of interest" at this point and NOT a suspect   (midhudsonnews.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That hammer looks like it has been heavily used.
Probably fell off the back of a work truck at high speeds.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: That hammer looks like it has been heavily used.
Probably fell off the back of a work truck at high speeds.


Isn't that a mallet?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the head of a sledgehammer to me. I am fine with it being a mallet if I called it wrong.

/ Maybe the owner will step forward to clear this up.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Looks like the head of a sledgehammer to me. I am fine with it being a mallet if I called it wrong.

/ Maybe the owner will step forward to clear this up.


Yeah, sledgehammer, I concur.
 
p89tech
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: AlgaeRancher: Looks like the head of a sledgehammer to me. I am fine with it being a mallet if I called it wrong.

/ Maybe the owner will step forward to clear this up.

Yeah, sledgehammer, I concur.


Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer (HD version)
Youtube OJWJE0x7T4Q
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Myuhmyuh looks pretty farked up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob4127
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
FTFA: State Police said the front seat passenger was transported to Westchester Medical Center...

Fark user image
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
14 year old girls should not be out at 2 AM getting hammered.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
C'mon, subby. Thor Odinson?

You're offending my ancestors with that one.

Although I suppose the modmins alloed it. The offense is on them.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They had the hammer in evidence, but then it levitated and flew away, busting though walls - and one unfortunate vending machine - and then it was gone.
 
p89tech
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That hammer looks like it has been heavily used.
Probably fell off the back of a work truck at high speeds.


On a more serious note, we've occasionally had issues with people (usually kids) tossing stuff off over passes. It'd actually be nice if it was just a poorly secured load, IMHO.

You know, careless as opposed to malicious.
 
mescalito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whats with the attachment point?  I can't even imagine the usefulness of it.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thor Friggason, on the other hand, is guilty as fark.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Valter: C'mon, subby. Thor Odinson?

You're offending my ancestors with that one.

Although I suppose the modmins alloed it. The offense is on them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rouge hammer!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thor Odinson? Oh come on, why the hell aren't they also looking at John Henry?
 
p89tech
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Valter: C'mon, subby. Thor Odinson?

You're offending my ancestors with that one.

Although I suppose the modmins alloed it. The offense is on them.


Sorry, are your ancestors are Norse, Norse Gods, or Disney Execs?
 
Valter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Thor Odinson? Oh come on, why the hell aren't they also looking at John Henry?


Super Mario Bros Go to Jail - Super Mario Bros - 1993
Youtube EchwIoG9P2U
 
Jere_RB
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A "person of interest"?

Well, when you gotta know how it's done, you gotta ask the experts, I suppose.
 
Valter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

p89tech: Valter: C'mon, subby. Thor Odinson?

You're offending my ancestors with that one.

Although I suppose the modmins alloed it. The offense is on them.

Sorry, are your ancestors are Norse, Norse Gods, or Disney Execs?


Let's go with Norse gods.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

