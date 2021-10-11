 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   The lake, it is said, never gives up her dead, but we can again visit the memorial for the Edmund Fitzgerald   (freep.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Great Lakes, Lake Superior, Superior lighthouse plans, Split Rock Lighthouse, Minnesota, Lighthouse officials, last year's ceremony, bell tolls  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For years, I thought when Farkers were referring to Freepers, they meant people who read this site.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. The Great Gatsby was overrated.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Meh. The Great Gatsby was overrated.


The singer?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're supposed to wait a few weeks to write those stories. The tales of November came early.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nessie!
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are interested, I highly recommend attending the memorial service at Mariners' in Detroit- the dusty old hall itself. Hauntingly beautiful.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You read this in the voice of opening up itunes...
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love her voice.
 
actualaca
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: If you are interested, I highly recommend attending the memorial service at Mariners' in Detroit- the dusty old hall itself. Hauntingly beautiful.

Google for Mariners Detroit brings up a rehab center.  Are you trying to trick us into rehab?

/tried to send me to rehab I said no
/no
/no
 
coyo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just wait until global warming causes the lake to give up all the dead at once.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've had that beer. Looks like I thought it was decent.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

coyo: Just wait until global warming causes the lake to give up all the dead at once.


It is so deep, i doubt that will happen. Michigan, on the other hand . . .

*Can't wait for the Christmas Tree Ship to finally release all those evergreens.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

catmandu: coyo: Just wait until global warming causes the lake to give up all the dead at once.

It is so deep, i doubt that will happen. Michigan, on the other hand . . .

*Can't wait for the Christmas Tree Ship to finally release all those evergreens.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Demonreach is fictional.  Technically they're not dead anyway. There aren't any sex-vampire ninjas either.

The dresden files makes Lake Michigan sound a lot more fun than it is.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

actualaca: Sword and Shield: If you are interested, I highly recommend attending the memorial service at Mariners' in Detroit- the dusty old hall itself. Hauntingly beautiful.

Google for Mariners Detroit brings up a rehab center.  Are you trying to trick us into rehab?

/tried to send me to rehab I said no
/no
/no


Nope. https://marinerschurchofdetroit​.org/
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

catmandu: coyo: Just wait until global warming causes the lake to give up all the dead at once.

It is so deep, i doubt that will happen. Michigan, on the other hand . . .

*Can't wait for the Christmas Tree Ship to finally release all those evergreens.


Those trees eventually caved in the weather deck of the Rouse Simmons.  By now they've been water-logged for over a century, they're not likely to retain any buoyancy.

What climate change could eventually do to the Lakes is warm them up and allow for bacteria and possibly create conditions favorable for teredo worms, the latter of which can deal serious damage to exposed wrecks.
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

catmandu: coyo: Just wait until global warming causes the lake to give up all the dead at once.

It is so deep, i doubt that will happen. Michigan, on the other hand . . .


I'd think even Lake Michigan would need something supremely catastrophic to end Lake Michigan. Catastrophic to the point humanity is probably ended.

We did buy land on Superior years ago for a reason...

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Grand Canyon of lakes (Superior) is a beautifully clear / clean lake. You do need to respect it's power, or you will face the c9nsequences of underestimating the force it can exert.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: catmandu: coyo: Just wait until global warming causes the lake to give up all the dead at once.

It is so deep, i doubt that will happen. Michigan, on the other hand . . .

*Can't wait for the Christmas Tree Ship to finally release all those evergreens.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]

Demonreach is fictional.  Technically they're not dead anyway. There aren't any sex-vampire ninjas either.

The dresden files makes Lake Michigan sound a lot more fun than it is.


Didn't the Fitz sink in Lake Superior?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Does anyone know where the love of Gord goes when the radio plays just one hit song?
Sure, "Sundown" as well but come on, what the hell
He's written so many non-shiat song
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gordon Lightfoot " If You Could Read My Mind" - Lyrics
Youtube jqMG3VR5PP4
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Meh. The Great Gatsby was overrated.

The singer?


She has been gone for 25 years, this year. It's a shame she took so many people out with her.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
UNC_Samurai:  What climate change could eventually do to the Lakes is warm them up and allow for bacteria and possibly create conditions favorable for teredo worms...

...or gargantuan reptiles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Weird to think that Cat Stevens is still down there.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

