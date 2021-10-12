 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Ted Lasso is really all about caritas, which is also my favorite thing to order at a Mexican restaurant   (cnn.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, That that is is that that is not is not is that it it is, Episode, Ted Lasso, breakout show, very end of the last episode of season, father of Jamie Tartt, American college football coach, second season  
•       •       •

489 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 12 Oct 2021 at 10:50 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to Lasso up some caritas then?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It seems that the Ted Lasso season has no end.  I was looking forward to it being over.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love Caritas. Is that Mexican for Fried Ice Cream at your local Chi-Chi's?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I love Caritas. Is that Mexican for Fried Ice Cream at your local Chi-Chi's?


And now I am flashing back to the early 80s.

/they were chimichanga way before deadpool came along
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, let's overanalyze a TV show.
 
Headso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It isn't a happy-go-lucky dramatization of optimism, but about the work and necessity of building communities in which we draw strength from one another.

ok...
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought it was good because it made me laugh.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He comes across as a folksy rube at the beginning -- the worst kind of stereotype of Americans abroad --

Oh come on, that isn't the worst kind of American by half.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Professor Sees Parallels Between Things, Other Things
 
Godscrack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Latin word caritas is most often translated as "charity," but a better meaning is "love" -- a certain kind of love, though, one that's selfless, that puts others first. The "love" of the famous passage from 1 Corinthians 13 (that it is "patient," "kind," etc.), the staple of so many Christian weddings, for example, is translated from caritas in the Latin. This is a type of love that thinks more about others than oneself.

Or, it just means little faces in Spanish.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was pointing this out to my wife a couple of weeks back, that the show has shifted hugely over to a mental health focus, and wondering if they were burning out their viewers who'd been wanting to watch a show about a football coach and a soccer team.

Also, the entire show is one big Apple products commercial.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: [Fark user image 850x478]


RIP Andy
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On a dark desert highway
Cool wind in my hair
Warm smell of caritas
Rising up thru the air

I guess it works.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Yes, let's overanalyze a TV show.


At least with a T.V. show, you deep dive what is on screen. Not why an author choose Navy over Blue and how the latent sadness of the sea and the homoerotic nature of being a ship crew memeber means he must be wanting to fark whales.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It seems that the Ted Lasso season has no end.  I was looking forward to it being over.


Lasso seasons don't end, they just form a circle, like some sort of...lasso.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: I was pointing this out to my wife a couple of weeks back, that the show has shifted hugely over to a mental health focus, and wondering if they were burning out their viewers who'd been wanting to watch a show about a football coach and a soccer team.

Also, the entire show is one big Apple products commercial.


It was obvious what the show wanted to do when they shifted away from the Major League plot and showed the "villain" to be a normal person with issues.
 
shabu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: He comes across as a folksy rube at the beginning -- the worst kind of stereotype of Americans abroad --

Oh come on, that isn't the worst kind of American by half.


If he didn't drop a bomb on someone, then he isn't close to the worst stereotype available to Americans.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Watching Ted Lasso helped me comprehend the enormity of the existential crisis facing professional athletes when confronted with lackluster management and mediocrity in their colleagues.  The minute by minute drama of not receiving an accurate pass, or the very public humiliation of missing a penalty kick, are just minor facets of learning to cope with a multi-million dollar salary and a bimbo wife with big tits.  It was an incredibly revealing insight into the rich tapestry of human emotions and personal interactions within a complex fission-fusion social organization.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What about the warm smell of colitas, rising up through the air?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"As we explain in our forthcoming book,"

Goodbye.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
what the hell is caritas? carnitas?
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sure, I watch Ted Lasso
i.redd.itView Full Size


/ yes, I'm old too
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.