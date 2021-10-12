 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Looking forward to celebrating New Year's Eve with fireworks over London after they were cancelled last year? WELL, TOO DAMN BAD   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stay home and eat some spotted dick instead.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: Just stay home and eat some spotted dick instead.


There's none on the shelves due to Brexit.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you, BREXIT, damn you to hell!
 
special20
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Seen here is Lord Dimsby with a sample of his homemade fireworks.
"For queen and country" was the last words he had been heard to say.
media.wired.comView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There were 106k people at Kyle field to see Texas A&M beat Alabama last Saturday.  I think you'll be fine watching fireworks outside.
 
Cormee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: There were 106k people at Kyle field to see Texas A&M beat Alabama last Saturday.  I think you'll be fine watching fireworks outside.


How does that prove anything?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Never mind New Year's Eve. What about Guy Fawkes Day?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can Germany help?
 
raygundan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's probably best not to do explodey fire-things in London until they're sure all the buildings wrapped in flammable cladding have been replaced by blue passports or whatever.
 
