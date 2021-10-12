 Skip to content
 
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   And here we have one story about two hikers rescued on Three Fingers Mountain after snow makes area only accessible by 4x4   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Rescue, Hiking, SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Search, Search and rescue, heavy snow, Rescue Unit, beautiful place  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Modern-day Dinner Party?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I meant Donner.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I meant Donner.


[why-not-both.jpg]
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's amazing! I've got the same combination on my luggage!
 
Mukster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well done Subby, I'll give that headline a five, but I was assured there would be no maths....
 
Mukster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: That's amazing! I've got the same combination on my luggage!


I'm surrounded by Farkers!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: kdawg7736: I meant Donner.

[why-not-both.jpg]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
We're in the pipe 5 by 5 ( five by five ) - movie quote Aliens
Youtube 8dXc2W1uWck
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Emergency transponders are giving too many stupid people the excuse to do stupid things.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What happens when people FAFO.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Emergency transponders are giving too many stupid people the excuse to do stupid things.


Stupidity needs no excuse.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Churchy LaFemme: Emergency transponders are giving too many stupid people the excuse to do stupid things.

Stupidity needs no excuse.


I know someone who deliberately entered an extremely dangerous situation and getting a heli-lift because he needed an excuse to use his emergency transponder so I'm getting a kick...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Modern-day Dinner Party?


Two people. That's not even a modern Donner Snack.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Way too many people go out in adverse weather conditions, or when the forecast is very ominous, and then rely on being rescued. In addition to being reckless, it's also selfish because if it's dangerous to be out there, it's also dangerous to conduct rescue operations. This schit happens all the time in Colorado too.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So basically they were afraid to walk down the mountain and waited twelve hours in the freezing cold to have some people walk down with them?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: OkieDookie: Churchy LaFemme: Emergency transponders are giving too many stupid people the excuse to do stupid things.

Stupidity needs no excuse.

I know someone who deliberately entered an extremely dangerous situation and getting a heli-lift because he needed an excuse to use his emergency transponder so I'm getting a kick...


And they had to use a lit match to check to see if the gas tank is empty.  And raw dogged in Haiti, cause when will they ever go back.  Or had the chicken tartar cause you only live once.  Point being, stupidity will always find a way.  And we're building better idiots.
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Subby gave up early. Should have gone the full 9 innings.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"First responders say both hikers are very experienced and were able to hike down with rescuers to safety."

...aside from the decision to proceed with their hike without checking the weather forecast, or checking it and proceeding regardless, and therefore putting themselves into a situation where they needed to be rescued and imperiled the rescue crews who had to bail them out.

Aside from that, though, a couple of experts for sure.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is there anything a 4x4 can't do?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I worked with a guy who was hiking in the Sierra's when they got trapped by an early snowfall. A few feet of snow fell overnight, making it impossible to hike. They got out by walking on their backpacks. They'd throw a backpack down, walk forward a couple steps, pass the rear-most backpack to the front, then repeat. For five miles. Giant PITA but it worked.

Those of you who are saying, "why didn't those wimps just walk out?" have obviously never hiked in the Cascade mountains. There are so many places where slipping off the trail means you will die. Microspikes or snowshoes are essential in snowy conditions in the mountains.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Is there anything a 4x4 can't do?

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This story was a real shocker.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I worked with a guy who was hiking in the Sierra's when they got trapped by an early snowfall. A few feet of snow fell overnight, making it impossible to hike. They got out by walking on their backpacks. They'd throw a backpack down, walk forward a couple steps, pass the rear-most backpack to the front, then repeat. For five miles. Giant PITA but it worked.

Those of you who are saying, "why didn't those wimps just walk out?" have obviously never hiked in the Cascade mountains. There are so many places where slipping off the trail means you will die. Microspikes or snowshoes are essential in snowy conditions in the mountains.


I understand the challenges faced - I've hiked in the Rockies, Andes, and Sierras (and the Appalachians, but lol).  My argument is along the lines of why didn't they do something like the backpack trip (or use branches, tent stakes, walking poles, etc.).
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: I worked with a guy who was hiking in the Sierra's when they got trapped by an early snowfall. A few feet of snow fell overnight, making it impossible to hike. They got out by walking on their backpacks. They'd throw a backpack down, walk forward a couple steps, pass the rear-most backpack to the front, then repeat. For five miles. Giant PITA but it worked.

Those of you who are saying, "why didn't those wimps just walk out?" have obviously never hiked in the Cascade mountains. There are so many places where slipping off the trail means you will die. Microspikes or snowshoes are essential in snowy conditions in the mountains.


You know, it's amazing. In 37 years of life, I have never found myself trapped in the mountains. Mainly because I don't have a giant death wish and would never think, "Oi, see that big ol' hill o'er thar? We gotta hoike it!"

I feel like Darwin should have a lot more trophies in this world.
 
comrade
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My wife is too tight for three unless we work up to it.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
[chevymath.jpg]
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
3fingers? 2 in the backpack, 1 in the gorp
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1, 2, 3, 16? I don' get it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Is there anything a 4x4 can't do?

[Fark user image image 850x850]


Whack these morons up-side the head? Check.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

comrade: My wife is too tight for three unless we work up to it.


Try finding less-well-endowed friends to serve as the other two.
 
