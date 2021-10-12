 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   If you were shot by an unknown assailant while out driving last night and just happened to have been shot 3 months ago by another unknown assailant then police would kindly ask you re-evaluate your life decisions   (kcci.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How do we know it's another unknown assailant?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think someone should buy and wear a bullet proof vest.

Seriously.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Magneto needs to figure out how to repel bullets, not attract them.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't get shot at by opposing criminal factions often, but when I do, I don't rat and instead take justice in to my own hands.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shot in your car in the middle of the night in a sketchy part of town?

Drug shiat. You were up to some drug shiat. Every time.
 
skyotter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you get shot by an asshole in the morning, then you got shot by an asshole.

If you get shot by assholes all day, then maybe you're the asshole.

/that's the saying, right?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Drug shiat. You were up to some drug shiat. Every time.


Yup.

When I watch the 11PM local news and hear stories of house break ins and people being shot in run down neighborhoods, the first thing I'm thinking is drug-shiat.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: GregInIndy: Drug shiat. You were up to some drug shiat. Every time.

Yup.

When I watch the 11PM local news and hear stories of house break ins and people being shot in run down neighborhoods, the first thing I'm thinking is drug-shiat.


"I just somehow happened to be in some shiat-ass part of town I neither live nor work nor know anyone in at 3AM and thought it was a nice time for a drive about."
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Add "The Unknown Assailants" to the list of good band names.
 
smunns
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Police? Defund the police please. Why do we even run these articles? It only makes people think police have validity in our society.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Came here expecting this guy:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/leaving disappointed
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

smunns: Police? Defund the police please. Why do we even run these articles? It only makes people think police have validity in our society.


Simple satire from a simple mind.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe getting shot by an assassin is their thing? Who am I to judge?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: "I just somehow happened to be in some shiat-ass part of town I neither live nor work nor know anyone in at 3AM and thought it was a nice time for a drive about."


I used to watch a lot of COPS TV and loved it when the cops pulled someone over.

"I know you don't belong in this neighborhood at 3AM, and I saw you leaving a known drug house. Care to tell me what you're doing here?"

"well officer, I was just dropping off a friend"

"No you weren't. I saw you get out of the car, knock on the door and then put something in your pocket, want to try the story again?"

"Well, I'm lost and I was asking for directions."

"At 3AM just knocking on some stranger's door?"
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe they're a really bad driver and just use getting shot at as an excuse?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just pay for your drugs and stop driving off.

You obviously suck at this.
 
red230
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe the shooters just really hate cans.
uproxx.comView Full Size
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not a gun story but CSB: I used to work with a guy who was single and miserable. He decided he had a brilliant idea to fix that. He was going to pick up women at... divorce court. o_O

I expected him to get banned from the premises, knifed by someone's jealous ex etc but he did get a lot of dates. He had to stop, however, because an angry ex-husband set his car on fire twice in less than a month.

Apparently, the first time it happened the insurance company just paid him out and he got a replacement vehicle. The second time his insurance agent called him into the office and basically said "What's going on? Are you being stalked or?"

He fessed up that he figured it was someone's jealous ex and they convinced him that maybe picking up women at divorce court wasn't a great idea.

/apparently "You know what would really piss your ex off? Seeing you leave with me." worked best
//I wouldn't recommend it though
///come in 3s
 
