(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Free Thought day, so if you were expecting a penny for your thoughts you'll want to wait until tomorrow   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
21
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you can tell who the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are just by looking at them, why do they wear masks?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
person, woman, man, camera, TV
 
Russ1642
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Live Free Or *cough* Die!!!
 
Valter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: If you can tell who the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are just by looking at them, why do they wear masks?


Eye-masks don't make a lot of sense, do they?

A proper mask covers the nose.

/beyond tired of folks wearing them beneath the nostrils
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A dime for your time and a dollar to make you holler.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Life is like a bongo circle, man. You just drum, drum, drum through it
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some of you farkers are evil, selfish, assholes.  You spend a great deal of time studying the rules of logical argumentation and logical fallacies for the sole purpose running down anyone that displays even an inkling of courage exposing what they truly believe in, from the heart, to a selfish mob of moral baboons like you.


/is that free enough of a thought for you?
//and I'm not even gonna ATTEMPT to make three slashies!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Think for yourself
Question authority

Throughout human history, as our species has faced the frightening, terrorizing fact that we do not know who we are, or where we are going in this ocean of chaos, it has been the authorities, the political, the religious, the educational authorities who attempted to comfort us by giving us order, rules, regulations, informing, forming in our minds their view of reality. To think for yourself you must question authority and learn how to put yourself in a state of vulnerable, open-mindedness; chaotic, confused, vulnerability to inform yourself.

Think for yourself.
Question authority.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: If you can tell who the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are just by looking at them, why do they wear masks?


Really, really bad crow's feet.

They were teenagers back in the 80s.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Some of you farkers are evil, selfish, assholes.  You spend a great deal of time studying the rules of logical argumentation and logical fallacies for the sole purpose running down anyone that displays even an inkling of courage exposing what they truly believe in, from the heart, to a selfish mob of moral baboons like you.


/is that free enough of a thought for you?
//and I'm not even gonna ATTEMPT to make three slashies!


Your fly is down.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, thank god. I've been waiting ages to say this....

<deep breath>
BABOONS ARE ACTUALLY COWS IN DISGUISE.

There. It's been said.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Think for yourself
Question authority

Throughout human history, as our species has faced the frightening, terrorizing fact that we do not know who we are, or where we are going in this ocean of chaos, it has been the authorities, the political, the religious, the educational authorities who attempted to comfort us by giving us order, rules, regulations, informing, forming in our minds their view of reality. To think for yourself you must question authority and learn how to put yourself in a state of vulnerable, open-mindedness; chaotic, confused, vulnerability to inform yourself.

Think for yourself.
Question authority.


I question myself before I question authority
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: If you can tell who the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are just by looking at them, why do they wear masks?


No eyebrows?
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Human beings are the only life forms that PAY to live on Earth.

When your head is up your ass, all you see is yourself.

If we are not in stop-and-go traffic and I have to react to something you did while driving, it's your fault.
 
tasteme
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Never let your own erection go to waste.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Joke's on you. My thoughts are so meh I have to pay people to take them.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MrHormel:  I question myself before I question authority

That's what the authorities WANT you to do.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Human beings are the only life forms that PAY to live on Earth.

When your head is up your ass, all you see is yourself.

If we are not in stop-and-go traffic and I have to react to something you did while driving, it's your fault.


Why are you tailgating me if we are not in stop-and-go traffic?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image 425x318]


welcome to fark
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RolfBlitzer: Life is like a bongo circle, man. You just drum, drum, drum through it


Much like the Fark comment section, life is like a circus when you're surrounded by clowns!
 
