(The Sun)   Get used to hearing more about the Nipah virus, which kills 50% of its victims because it is the 'next pandemic threat'. Enjoy the rest of this pandemic
56
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much for my pollianish thinking that mRNA techniques could be applied to most viral infections.

Or is the money just not right yet (i.e., a threat the white Western lives)?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't let any Chinese scientists mess with this virus and we should be good.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty impressive second career for an actor on _Roseanne_.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found Patient Zero
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good. The biggest problem with this pandemic is that it's not lethal enough for people to take seriously.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Man, I am feeling grumpy and misanthropic this morning...
 
p51d007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That virus, has been around, at least since it was discovered in 1947.  There have been multiple outbreaks,
mostly in the pacific.  But with global travel, who knows how long it will take to spread globally.
It's another "bat" virus.
Oh, has anyone asked CHINA about it?  LOL
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, the good news is this is yet another virus coming from a Brown country, so I guess we can expect our borders to stay closed for a few more decades.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's not news, it's a sensationalist tabloid.

/DNRTFA
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

g.fro: Good. The biggest problem with this pandemic is that it's not lethal enough for people to take seriously.


You don't see much of Covid victims except for maybe a blurred out image of someone on a respirator. I'm sure people would take it seriously if those infected were to bleed out their eyeballs like was what happened with Ebola.
 
threehammers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Found Patient Zero
[Fark user image image 368x552]


But can we be sure w/o seeing additional research?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I prefer to do my own vaccine research.
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably need to work on the vaccine. By any means necessary.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Bring it on, it just gives me more of a reason to never see other people again.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Probably need to work on the vaccine. By any means necessary.


What good is a vaccine if people refuse it?
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seems like a death rate of 50% would inhibit a true pandemic. Outbreaks, sure, but too deadly to spread wide?

/IANAE
//pidemiologist
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rambino: Seems like a death rate of 50% would inhibit a true pandemic. Outbreaks, sure, but too deadly to spread wide?

/IANAE
//pidemiologist


Depends on how long you're contagious before you're dead.  And how contagious you are after as well, I suppose.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rambino: Seems like a death rate of 50% would inhibit a true pandemic. Outbreaks, sure, but too deadly to spread wide?

/IANAE
//pidemiologist


Depends what the r0 and incubation period was. If the r0 is 6 and the incubation period is 3 weeks, you're going to have a lot of spread because people have no farking idea they are sick until it's far too late.
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, but a 50% mortality rate probably kills the victims too fast to really be a pandemic-scale problem.
 
AUAIOMRN
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"If we get a Delta variant [evolved to be more transmissible] of Nipah virus then suddenly we've got a highly transmissible virus with a 50 per cent fatality rate."

And if Covid was my uncle it'd have a dick.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's also Hantavirus, so we can switch it up a little and keep things interesting.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More pandemics is just another side affect of unfettered climate change.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: g.fro: Good. The biggest problem with this pandemic is that it's not lethal enough for people to take seriously.

You don't see much of Covid victims except for maybe a blurred out image of someone on a respirator. I'm sure people would take it seriously if those infected were to bleed out their eyeballs like was what happened with Ebola.


"Happens".  Ebola hasn't been wiped out, and it isn't over.  It simply kills too many of it's hosts too quickly and horrubly to spread too terribly far and hang around for too long.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Found Patient Zero
[Fark user image 368x552]

Before or after she tries to sell you something from her Crotch Collection?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
yeah, like a dramatic reduction in the human population on earth is somehow a bad thing
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Residents near Santa Maria just say "mo."
 
el_mocoso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's how you order a hazy IPA in Boston.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Found Patient Zero
[Fark user image 368x552]


Must have been a cold photoshoot.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Avian Flu II: Nature Hates You" is also out helping everyone who thought that chicken was way too cheap and readily available.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For a split second I doubted the existence of the Nipah virus, thanks to the Sun, so I studied it out.

It's actually pretty tough to contract Nipah, unless you're caring for someone who's already infected. If you're travelling in India or southeast Asia, stay away from bats and sick pigs, and don't drink date palm sap, and you should be fine. It wouldn't be high on my list of concerns if I was travelling in that part of the world.

desertfool: Just don't let any Chinese scientists mess with this virus and we should be good.


Or scientists anywhere.

It's safe to say a weaponized form of a bug this lethal would be no practical use except as a "doomsday weapon" deterrent---and every country that really needs such a weapon already has the hydrogen bomb. So why take that chance?
 
p89tech
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Siskabush: It's not news, it's a sensationalist tabloid.

/DNRTFA


Meh, I'm waiting for the inevitable news article about a pandemic caused by corona viruses that are carried on giant, near earth orbiting meteors and thrive in a warmer global environment, causing brain swelling thats leads Millennials to engage in deadly Tik-Tok challenges and Boomers to pass on Facebook misinformation. Also cancer in there somewhere..
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have a feeling even anti vaxxers will be rushing to get this shot
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Siskabush: It's not news, it's a sensationalist tabloid.

/DNRTFA


I RTFA and agree with you.  It was a plea for funding mixed with "If this becomes highly transmissible."  Another pandemic will happen but this one is fear-mongering.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nipah please.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: More pandemics is just another side affect of unfettered climate change.


It's almost like we're blindly rushing into higher and higher levels of unsustainable resource consumption, and nature is desperately searching for equilibrium.


I'm guessing it'll win.  At some point
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

p51d007: That virus, has been around, at least since it was discovered in 1947.  There have been multiple outbreaks,
mostly in the pacific.  But with global travel, who knows how long it will take to spread globally.
It's another "bat" virus.
Oh, has anyone asked CHINA about it?  LOL


Patient zero was previously identified.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One step at a time. Let's get through this pandemic first. We seem to be seriously struggling with Covid. I'm not ready for another zoonotic virus to kill many people. I've still got a bunch of living left to do.
 
JimmyDukes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remember Children.. it used to take WEEKSto get from the Ebola river to an International airport.
Then in 2020 they finished building a road.. so now it only takes TWO DAYS
What could go wrong?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was told a year's subscription to the Sun would cure it, for a year.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: So much for my pollianish thinking that mRNA techniques could be applied to most viral infections.

Or is the money just not right yet (i.e., a threat the white Western lives)?


Welp...done in one I see
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oxford vaccine creator Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert

She sure has come a long way since Rosanne.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

p89tech: Siskabush: It's not news, it's a sensationalist tabloid.

/DNRTFA

Meh, I'm waiting for the inevitable news article about a pandemic caused by corona viruses that are carried on giant, near earth orbiting meteors and thrive in a warmer global environment, causing brain swelling thats leads Millennials to engage in deadly Tik-Tok challenges and Boomers to pass on Facebook misinformation. Also cancer in there somewhere..


We are going to need dragons stat!
 
Valter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Quick search says it's a real thing but not a big threat.

Why are we linking to the Sun?
 
Headso
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: Or scientists anywhere.

It's safe to say a weaponized form of a bug this lethal would be no practical use except as a "doomsday weapon" deterrent---and every country that really needs such a weapon already has the hydrogen bomb. So why take that chance?


They take the chance to make treatments for a virus that could naturally occur in the future, it isn't about making a weapon.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dr Sarah Gilbert, pictured at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, said work for a Nipah virus vaccine had gone "backwards"

So... the vaccine gives the people the virus?  It causes you body to produce it?  It turns it into raw protein strands?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Found Patient Zero
[Fark user image 368x552]


Those are two prime examples of the power of nipah
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
50%?  That's like less than a third.  Gotta play to the odds, here.

Muh freedoms tell me to reject the vaccine even before it's developed.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Covid jab scientist"?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The cabin boy
A nasty little Nipah
Filled his ass with broken glass
And circumcised the skippah.
 
