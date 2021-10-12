 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   The Tesla war against humanity continues   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Montgomery County, Maryland, River Road, Maryland, people, Piney Meetinghouse Road, utility pole, Tesla, first responders  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 12:50 PM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wow, that news photog must have creamed his dockers when he saw that light pattern
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do we green ever car crash now?

/I see my green number going up quite a lot if that's the case
 
spacechecker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Do we green ever car crash now?

/I see my green number going up quite a lot if that's the case


Elon?
 
robv83
‘’ 1 minute ago  
2:30 am ?

I bet the autopilot was drunk...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

spacechecker: Gubbo: Do we green ever car crash now?

/I see my green number going up quite a lot if that's the case

Elon?


To be fair to Tesla, the article doesn't really say if it was an Autopilot or FSD fark up, or if it was just normal human fail that caused the accident. If the problem was between the seat and steering wheel, it could have happened to any vehicle.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.