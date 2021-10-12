 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Police: "Ma'am, we're sorry but your husband has died." Woman: "Oh good." Police: "But ma'am, it looks like you may the one who killed him." Woman: "And I'd do it again if given the chance"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shortest episode of CSINCSIAOL EVER.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let her go. She served her time. She is no threat to anyone else.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
again?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was so realistic that I just checked my pulse to see if it was my wife talking.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think people who are that honest should get a year off their sentence 🤔
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the Jackson's"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And I'd do it again" is my go to line for dealing with the cops. They never appreciate my humor.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a good reason why Snapped has been on for a zillion seasons.

There will always be a good husband/wife murder...

sadly.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yesterday, the trial heard details of a chilling 999 call in which Jackson told operators she tried to stab her husband in the heart but 'he doesn't have one'."

If the story is true this defendant has style, that's for sure.

And fark it, just put her on parole/community service for life. What's she gonna do, go stab another abusive husband of 25 years?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Sometimes you've got to do what you've got to do.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the jury hears enough stories of abuse, she might be acquitted.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jackson told operators she tried to stab her husband in the heart but 'he doesn't have one'.

He was a man. His heart is through the stomach.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She really put the laughter into manslaughter.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd bet these two have been real gems to each other for a while now.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penelope Jackson, 66, knifed her husband of 24 years David in the kitchen of their bungalow in Berrow, Somerset, on February 13 this year.

<csb>
When I was a kid, I'd never heard of anyone named Penelope and thought it was pronounced "Penny-lope," like jackalope.
</csb>
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: Jackson told operators she tried to stab her husband in the heart but 'he doesn't have one'.

He was a man. His heart is through the stomach.


You don't know much about geography.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Better come up with another clever headline for when this is repeated for the fifth time.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it's true, I hope she walks.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This isn't the first time this sort of story has popped up in Fark. Didn't a farker recently  share a similar story about a classmate? The father was sexually abusing his underaged daughter and the daughter eventually killed the father to get free from the abuse. Horrible story if true.
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We're sorry to come at a time like this.. We would've come earlier, but your husband wasn't dead then."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: If the jury hears enough stories of abuse, she might be acquitted.


Yeah right. We don't let women kill would rapist.  Ala stand your ground.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: What's she gonna do, go stab another abusive husband of 25 years?


Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: This isn't the first time this sort of story has popped up in Fark. Didn't a farker recently  share a similar story about a classmate? The father was sexually abusing his underaged daughter and the daughter eventually killed the father to get free from the abuse. Horrible story if true.


This story happened a few houses down from mine at the time...


Cheryl Pierson Cuccio Speaks Out About Incest, Murder For Hire - CBS New York (cbslocal.com)
 
jclaggett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Penelope Jackson, 66, knifed her husband of 24 years David in the kitchen of their bungalow in Berrow, Somerset, on February 13 this year.

<csb>
When I was a kid, I'd never heard of anyone named Penelope and thought it was pronounced "Penny-lope," like jackalope.
</csb>


y.yarn.coView Full Size


It's better with sound.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I hadn't  had a good paying job and a year old baby, (he was the "father")I could have killed my abusive ex-husband.  Last time he beat on me I was holding said baby.  Not much of a man to do that.

//I got revenge...he's  been dead for 2 yrs. LOL
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jclaggett: Fear the Clam: Penelope Jackson, 66, knifed her husband of 24 years David in the kitchen of their bungalow in Berrow, Somerset, on February 13 this year.

<csb>
When I was a kid, I'd never heard of anyone named Penelope and thought it was pronounced "Penny-lope," like jackalope.
</csb>

[y.yarn.co image 400x170] [View Full Size image _x_]

It's better with sound.


Here's the first Penelope I ever hear about....some 70's Saturday morning cartoon Wacky Racers or something...

img1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm just going out on a limb against this thread and saying.... You can leave your husband.  Being abused, while not ok, is not a justification for homicide.

/Not a crazy stance.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
See, that's one thing the younger generations don't have: pride in one's work.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Calling Bob Massingbird would be a good start.

/obscure?
 
hi13760
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Let her go. She served her time. She is no threat to anyone else.


No, and with that comment we know your a threat to others.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jackandwater: If I hadn't  had a good paying job and a year old baby, (he was the "father")I could have killed my abusive ex-husband.  Last time he beat on me I was holding said baby.  Not much of a man to do that.

//I got revenge...he's  been dead for 2 yrs. LOL


Madam, I"d have held your coat.

Sincerely glad you're out.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
my wife stabbed me, so i am really getting a kick out of your replies
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Penelope Jackson, 66

I'm sorry Ms. Jackson.
I am, for real.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Quinzy: You can leave your husband.  Being abused, while not ok, is not a justification for homicide.


On Saturdays, the Oxygen channel shows Snapped all day long where spouses just kill each other.

Jealousy, money, etc....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Quinzy: I'm just going out on a limb against this thread and saying.... You can leave your husband.  Being abused, while not ok, is not a justification for homicide.

/Not a crazy stance.


No. Women should have a right to kill their mate. End of the story. Same with abortion. Keep your hands off their cervix. And same with rape. Women should be able to stand their ground and stab men in their 🍆. End of the story. WTF?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hi13760: Nadie_AZ: Let her go. She served her time. She is no threat to anyone else.

No, and with that comment we know your a threat to others.


😂😳🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: my wife stabbed me, so i am really getting a kick out of your replies


Good for her. Men need to act right.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Quinzy: You can leave your husband.  Being abused, while not ok, is not a justification for homicide.

On Saturdays, the Oxygen channel shows Snapped all day long where spouses just kill each other.

Jealousy, money, etc....


😂
 
