(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1960, Nikita Khrushchev brought the United Nations to heel   (history.com)
    Cold War, Soviet Union, United States, World War II, Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev, General Assembly President Frederick Boland, Russia  
posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 11:50 AM



Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoo, Little Nikita, shoo.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They laughed at Trump.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He'd rather be at Disneyland.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
his father was a loafer and his mother was a sneaker.

that clip scared the shiat out of me. I was 8. fark you Nikita.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man.....now I have to watch the death of stalin again.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Shoo, Little Nikita, shoo.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Rrrreally big shoo?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's going to show you Kusma's mother!
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did Khrushchev bang his shoe -- or not?

Khrushchev at a 1960 UN conference slamming his shoe on the desk, picture?
http://answers.google.com/answers/thr​e​adview/id/148670.html
 
Stavr0
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Мы вас похороним!

.. I don't subscribe to that point of view
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: They laughed at Trump.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fun fact: According to a Cracked article I read back when they were worth reading, he was repeating a common Russian phrase that more literally meant "We will outlast you" as in "Our system/country will still be around when yours has died off" and not "We will kill and bury you." So not quite as bad as it sounds, if still ugly.

/TMYK
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Did Khrushchev bang his shoe -- or not?

Khrushchev at a 1960 UN conference slamming his shoe on the desk, picture?
http://answers.google.com/answers/thre​adview/id/148670.html


Wikipedia gets way into this.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Fun fact: According to a Cracked article I read back when they were worth reading, he was repeating a common Russian phrase that more literally meant "We will outlast you" as in "Our system/country will still be around when yours has died off" and not "We will kill and bury you." So not quite as bad as it sounds, if still ugly.

/TMYK


That's basically it.  The context of the quote was more to the effect of (paraphrasing) "So, your country has been around for not quite 200 years, and here's where you are; our country has been around for about 40 years and in another 20 we will catch up to you and we'll wave 'bye bye!' to you as we pass!"

It was certainly a confident and aggressive statement, but nowhere near the "We will kill you all and Cossack-dance on your graves" that the American public heard it as.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: farkitallletitend: They laughed at Trump.

[Fark user image 260x258] [View Full Size image _x_]


yes, yes you do.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He could have been like Imelda Marcos and shoe.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Elton John - Nikita
Youtube Tg-Q-Acv4qs
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [img.buzzfeed.com image 340x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Beat me to it! :)
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess, allegedly?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: farkitallletitend: They laughed at Trump.

[Fark user image 260x258] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's a BS fake.

https://www.vice.com/en/article/7kzgg​9​/joe-biden-tongue-gif-twitter-deepfake​
 
frankb00th
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [YouTube video: Elton John - Nikita]


Yes Elton, you're in love with a woman.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: farkitallletitend: They laughed at Trump.

[Fark user image 260x258] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh look, little Nicky K, slapping his croc because someone pointed out his favorite fat biotch loooser got laughed at.

I'd ask if you can taste the irony, but we all know that you lose that sense when you catch covid.
 
