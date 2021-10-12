 Skip to content
(Wimp)   First take and unrehearsed. Fred Astaire called the scene "the greatest dancing he had ever seen on film." Prepare for jaw to begin dropping at about 1:35   (stories.wimp.com) divider line
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At work, so this is a silent movie :(

But this post, THIS POST, is a dedicated bookmark to insure that I see it when I get home because it LOOKS cool as hell.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm hesitant to consider this "unrehearsed".  Maybe it wasn't rehearsed with the band playing, but no way you get the cameras in position, no way you get the men moving from location to location in tandem without it being at least blocked out.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But still, cool as hell.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unrehurst for the film.
But they'd been performing that routine for ages at a live club. All they had to do to get the act on film was start the camera and set up the film lighting.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CGI

(Yawn)

//kidding
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The splits alone would kill ya'

/I'd like to see how the dance routine's scored?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some people just have amazing talent.

If I tried any one of those moves, I'd be in traction for a month.
 
peterquince
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

optikeye: Unrehurst for the film.
But they'd been performing that routine for ages at a live club. All they had to do to get the act on film was start the camera and set up the film lighting.


One of the sax players had the same reaction I have to the "it's showtime!" guys on the subway. He knows he can probably trust them not to kick him in the face, but can he really?
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Amazing dancing, but unrehearsed and one take is obvious BS.

You can see the camera cuts, the set is built for them to do the moves, and no one was taken off guard by anything they did.

Astounding talent, but no producer in their right mind was going to pay that many people to be on set for an off-the-cuff performance.

Film stock was expensive.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"One take, unrehearsed" - whoever wrote that crap has no idea how movie musicals are actually made.

Yes, the Nicholas Brothers were amazingly talented, but I counted at least 17 different shots in that clip.
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow. I've seen this many times. Still incredible.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pah! You should have seen my dance moves at that wedding reception back in 2018.
*gets shown a horrific video of it*
Holy sh- um, never mind.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stormy Weather?

*clicks* yup.  Stormy Weather.
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Holy crap! The whole routine is amazing, but the series of jumps down the platforms over each other's heads and landing in the splits... I can't even...
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A chance to post my other favorite Nicholas brothers routine.

Chattanooga Choo Choo!
Youtube QzHIn5S-RbY
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is one of those things for which I lack the discerning appreciation needed to take in just how impressive that was, yet remain impressed as hell simply by the observation of the event.

Never mind the actual skill involved in the tap dancing, choreography, and routine. Never mind the fact that I can't truly appreciate the years of training and practice needed to get to that point. If I looked at nothing else, I just watched over three minutes of flat-out aerobic activity, in tuxedos, with smiles on their faces, to some of the fastest music we could produce live at the time.

I mean, for fark's sake.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I'm hesitant to consider this "unrehearsed".  Maybe it wasn't rehearsed with the band playing, but no way you get the cameras in position, no way you get the men moving from location to location in tandem without it being at least blocked out.


Yeah two guys did a synchronized dance number and they never practiced it. I'd say it's complete BS to call it unrehearsed.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Nicholas Brothers were so good that it's a shame they relied on the splits/jump so often. If they'd used the step only once in a dance they would still have been fantabulous because they were so graceful. There's another extended Nicholas Brothers dance that I've found. It includes a vocal quartet performance of I've Got a Girl in Kalamazoo. It isn't as athletic as the Jumpin' Jive routine, but it gives you a better picture of their dance chops.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"My dad died dancing...   at the end of a rope.  Nyuk, nyuk, nyuk"
--Curly Howard
(Was actually a professional ballroom dancer before he shot himself in the foot)
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can someone post a link to a version on YouTube?  The mobile version of the linked site had so many different video ad windows that I couldn't find the actual clip.  Plus the ads gave me cancer.  Then they gave cancer to my cancer.  Then my cancer died.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Warthog: Can someone post a link to a version on YouTube?  The mobile version of the linked site had so many different video ad windows that I couldn't find the actual clip.  Plus the ads gave me cancer.  Then they gave cancer to my cancer.  Then my cancer died.


Jumpin Jive - Cab Calloway and the Nicholas Brothers
Youtube _8yGGtVKrD8
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phlegmjay: Holy crap! The whole routine is amazing, but the series of jumps down the platforms over each other's heads and landing in the splits... I can't even...


Exactly - if I knew nothing about dance, and I don't, the sheer physical skill demonstrated would be enough.
 
Magnus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I got 3 points to make:

1.   Cab Calloway is the bomb.  Love his talent.  Wish I had his hair.  I'd put him up against Bieber's guitar solos any day of the week.

2.  The dance routine was good.

3.  How the audience didn't just explode out of their seats at the end for Cab Calloway is beyond me.  I know they were probably in take 35 or so, but holy shiate, folks.  CAB FREAKING CALLOWAY!!!!  Get out of your seats like Janet just dropped some 1992 titty and the mic on you.

Go Timberlake!
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Terminal Accessory: Amazing dancing, but unrehearsed and one take is obvious BS.

You can see the camera cuts, the set is built for them to do the moves, and no one was taken off guard by anything they did.

Astounding talent, but no producer in their right mind was going to pay that many people to be on set for an off-the-cuff performance.

Film stock was expensive.


Wiki article on the brothers says it's true. Doesn't mean it is. However, if - as Optikeye says - this was a stage act they'd been performing for awhile, it's conceivable that the filmmakers blocked out the camera work around the act and then just filmed it the one time.

In fact, watching it, that seems likely, as some of the editing is a bit clumsy. That is, I'd expect some of it to be better filmed if there were multiple takes involved. There'd be better camera angles and transitions in parts.
 
LaPaDe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's cute that people think that was unrehearsed.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two people jump on my piano unrehearsed. *no reaction*
 
nobody11155
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I'm hesitant to consider this "unrehearsed".  Maybe it wasn't rehearsed with the band playing, but no way you get the cameras in position, no way you get the men moving from location to location in tandem without it being at least blocked out.


Yeah, that claim is BS as is the "one take".  You can see jumps from the same camera angle where it was cut from one take to another.  And there is no way they had that many movie cameras sitting around at all those different angles running simultaneously.

Impressive as h*ll but there isn't any reason to lie about it to make sound better.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phlegmjay: Holy crap! The whole routine is amazing, but the series of jumps down the platforms over each other's heads and landing in the splits... I can't even...


I winced after every landing.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Warthog: Can someone post a link to a version on YouTube?  The mobile version of the linked site had so many different video ad windows that I couldn't find the actual clip.  Plus the ads gave me cancer.  Then they gave cancer to my cancer.  Then my cancer died.

[YouTube video: Jumpin Jive - Cab Calloway and the Nicholas Brothers]


Thank you.

That's amazing.
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: A chance to post my other favorite Nicholas brothers routine.

[YouTube video: Chattanooga Choo Choo!]


These guys were clearly sorcerors. A human being cannot just backflip, land in the splits, get up without using their hands and then continue dancing like it was nothing, all in 3 seconds. Can't happen. Fake news.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
yes, thirded- they are beautiful to watch, but i think understanding how much went into getting that good would in itself be enough to exhaust me!
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Amazing dancing, and ability.
According to Wikipedia, they taught dance to Michael and Janet Jackson. I was thinking as I was watching them dance that they must have influenced MJ.

Then there's also this on the Wikipedia page:
According to a Los Angeles Times article on the brothers, "Because of racial prejudice, they appeared as guest artists, isolated from the plot, in many of their films. This was a strategy that allowed their scenes to be easily deleted for screening in the South".[26]

This was actually a thing? Scenes showing black people were deleted from films for showing in the South?
Jeeeeeesus.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dennis_Moore: Two people jump on my piano unrehearsed. *no reaction*


I got the distinct impression player was thinking "Okay, one of you better be getting the beeswax out after scuffing up my piano."
 
phlegmjay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nobody11155: BizarreMan: I'm hesitant to consider this "unrehearsed".  Maybe it wasn't rehearsed with the band playing, but no way you get the cameras in position, no way you get the men moving from location to location in tandem without it being at least blocked out.

Yeah, that claim is BS as is the "one take".  You can see jumps from the same camera angle where it was cut from one take to another.  And there is no way they had that many movie cameras sitting around at all those different angles running simultaneously.

Impressive as h*ll but there isn't any reason to lie about it to make sound better.


It might not be true (the world is full of these types of legends). However, I don't think it would require that many cameras to film this live. Three maybe? Four?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phlegmjay: Terminal Accessory: Amazing dancing, but unrehearsed and one take is obvious BS.

You can see the camera cuts, the set is built for them to do the moves, and no one was taken off guard by anything they did.

Astounding talent, but no producer in their right mind was going to pay that many people to be on set for an off-the-cuff performance.

Film stock was expensive.

Wiki article on the brothers says it's true. Doesn't mean it is. However, if - as Optikeye says - this was a stage act they'd been performing for awhile, it's conceivable that the filmmakers blocked out the camera work around the act and then just filmed it the one time.

In fact, watching it, that seems likely, as some of the editing is a bit clumsy. That is, I'd expect some of it to be better filmed if there were multiple takes involved. There'd be better camera angles and transitions in parts.


Well, it's like the I Love Lucy bits at the Club Babalu. Desi Arnaz had been doing his band act for years.
All they had to do was make a set at CBS and film in front of the live audience, and Abbot and Costello did "Who's on First" so many times when they filmed it I bet it was one take.
 
cleek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Make 'Em Laugh (1952): Full Song & Dance - Donald O'Connor - Musical Romantic Comedy - 1950s Movies
Youtube iGCNBdCvzL4
 
cleek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i love Calloway's constant jumping. dude must've had calves like cantaloupes.
 
