(Al Jazeera)   Brazil's Bolsonaro says he is 'bored' with COVID deaths questions. To be fair, a Brazilian is a lotta deaths   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.oneman.grView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: [media.oneman.gr image 290x279] [View Full Size image _x_]


I had to watch that about 500 times before I realized it was volleyball
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There is NOTHING worse than hyperbole!!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How long until the Brazilian people give this sociopath the Mussolini treatment? Or the Ghaddafi treatment if there's no meat hooks handy.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
One death is a tragedy.  A Brazilian deaths is a statistic.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

erik-k: How long until the Brazilian people give this sociopath the Mussolini treatment? Or the Ghaddafi treatment if there's no meat hooks handy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hopefully soon.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is he the one that claimed the vaccine would turn people into lizards?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Is he the one that claimed the vaccine would turn people into lizards?


Yup.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
America's up to 716k COVID deaths. Bet Brazil can't beat that.
 
Zerochance
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Much like our own raging orange bag of dicks and feces, Bolsonaro is already threatening to go full dictator if shiat doesn't swing his way.

He's even had some of Trump's people advising him on how to do that.  Interesting times ahead for the Brazilians as well.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And yet people will vote for him.
 
neongoats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Zerochance: Much like our own raging orange bag of dicks and feces, Bolsonaro is already threatening to go full dictator if shiat doesn't swing his way.

He's even had some of Trump's people advising him on how to do that.  Interesting times ahead for the Brazilians as well.


Yup. Fascists and strongmen worldwide are colluding to destroy humanity. Look at what's happening in Eastern Europe as well. All the wannabe fascist strongmen in the region have visits from Trumpy people in the last few years, advising them, and learning how to fascist better at home.

It's farking sickening.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nakmuay: erik-k: How long until the Brazilian people give this sociopath the Mussolini treatment? Or the Ghaddafi treatment if there's no meat hooks handy.

[Fark user image image 668x354]

Hopefully soon.


He is planning on doing a coup if he is voted out. He has openly stated it.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Brazilians die. It's what they do," he says, casually spearing another bit of ham.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes, egotistical assholes usually are bored with questions that don't flatter them and/or prompt them to go on and on about how great they are.

Apparently, millions of people think this shiat is admirable.

It's not like I ever had a tremendous amount of respect for most people, but the last 5 years or so has really cemented that and made me feel better about it. Before, I occasionally thought, "Maybe I'm being too pessimistic about the general public."

Nope. I wasn't. At all.
 
