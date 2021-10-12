 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Cops to get virtual training simulator. So... it's like an actual training simulator, but more virtual? Or it simulates a virtual training? Either way, congrats on spending $62K for what sounds like a Roblox game   (yahoo.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe the name of the training is called "Custer's Revenge."
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lot of crime in Goshen, IN? What are they simulating? High speed tractor chases?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They need to go back to the basics of learning not to shoot innocent bystanders.
 
Meatschool
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Roblox game...  So is it "Shoot Minorities Simulator" or "Murder Tycoon?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Citizen, pick up that can.  Now.
 
Rindred
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's ArmA 3
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remember when the virtual helicopter sniper game got moved to bar areas only?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 273x184]
They need to go back to the basics of learning not to shoot innocent bystanders.


Nah, don't worry about that. Just use "sprinkle some crack on him" or "plant a gun" after you shoot the guy.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, a VR game where you de-escalate situations and talk down people having mental health episodes?

/nah, just kidding, it's shooting people
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Save some money and just buy them an NES simulator with a hacked version of Duck Hunt where black people pop up instead of ducks.  They'll probably score better too.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"First in Indiana discount."

Man that salesman threw out a Hail Mary and those rubes bit hard.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: So, a VR game where you de-escalate situations and talk down people having mental health episodes?

/nah, just kidding, it's shooting people


well you shoot some and talk down others.  it all depends on how high you turn up the gamma correction.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Every minute they're using the simulator is a minute they're not out harassing the public
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How else are you going to improve your swing speed?
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Apex Officer Training Simulator".

So, it's Apex, just in VR.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ah man, I loved that game
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I Turned an Entire City Into 100% Pure Chaos - Police Simulator Patrol Officers
Youtube 2_P7a-1s56s
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

akya: ah man, I loved that game
[cdn.shopify.com image 254x479]


Instead of guns there should be a donut at the end of one cord and coffee at the end of the other.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The GOVRED's CEO statement would virtually guarantee a win in the corporate buzzword bullshiat bingo game.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


I remember when HW Bush went on arcade games told us not to do drugs and won the drug war.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Xai: [YouTube video: I Turned an Entire City Into 100% Pure Chaos - Police Simulator Patrol Officers]


Ok. That was funny; wrong on so many levels.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just remember the one the Army tried to get us to use back in 2005 for deployment training. It was like a giant Roblox game with a wooden Humvee we all sat in.

It was the lamest, worst game I have ever seen in my whole life. It probably cost like $20,000,000 or something crazy and it was a completely worthless POS. The local arcade at the time offered more realistic games.

Hopefully they have gotten better, but man, that was so lame.
 
