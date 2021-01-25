 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Shiat gets real for mask-denying schools, as parents with Covid-positive kids say "see you in court" for "recklessly exposing the public" to Covid   (msn.com) divider line
44
    More: Amusing, High school, last school year, Shannon Jensen, school districts, Primary school, Primary education, WEAU Parents, Gina Kildahl  
•       •       •

1215 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 8:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is going to be reeeeally interesting.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Murika
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People were warned. Oh well.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.


There at a LOT of us parents where literally, LITERALLY, school is the only place we go when we leave the house.

Work from home
Groceries delivered
Everything online.

The only person leaving the house is the kid, to school.  The only person who catches covid?   The kid.  Is that hard to prove?
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.


But when you wear a mask and catch it at work from someone else who is wearing a mask but you heard on Facebook that his wife went to an anti-mask party and you know for sure that's how you got it from her husband who wears a mask but might secretly take it off sometimes when with his wife...that isn't proof enough to find your employer guilty of attempted genocide?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Litigation: An American Tradition
 
wild9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tdyak: Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.

There at a LOT of us parents where literally, LITERALLY, school is the only place we go when we leave the house.

Work from home
Groceries delivered
Everything online.

The only person leaving the house is the kid, to school.  The only person who catches covid?   The kid.  Is that hard to prove?


I agree. It's like my 17 month old, he only goes to daycare and home. He is always picking up stuff at daycare. It's pretty easy to figure that out once you rule out a few things. (I work from home, do grocery pickup, etcetera)
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We should apply the death penalty to anti-maskers.  Not because it's just, but because we can sentence them to death an use commutation as leverage to get them to mask up.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tdyak: Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.

There at a LOT of us parents where literally, LITERALLY, school is the only place we go when we leave the house.

Work from home
Groceries delivered
Everything online.

The only person leaving the house is the kid, to school.  The only person who catches covid?   The kid.  Is that hard to prove?


Pretty close to that here.  I go to the grocery store, but otherwise any activity outside of the house is outdoor only.  Fortunately the superintendent was willing to say "fark you" to the governor and it looks like the defiance of the anti-mandate mandate might just last until vaccines are rolled out for the 5-11s
 
NihilismKat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tdyak: Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.

There at a LOT of us parents where literally, LITERALLY, school is the only place we go when we leave the house.

Work from home
Groceries delivered
Everything online.

The only person leaving the house is the kid, to school.  The only person who catches covid?   The kid.  Is that hard to prove?


That's how things are for us. Youngest goes to school because there is no online option for the autism program. Oldest is in an online program through the state. Husband works from home, and I only pick up random freelance, from home.

Everyone got a non-covid respiratory bug a few weeks ago, and the teacher told me there's no way my kid got it at school; they wear masks. Well the office lady told me he was ~50th kid with a neg test for covid (school has ~500 kids), but had that upper respiratory cold that's ripping through the school.

I'm a bit worried about if anyone brings covid to school because colds didn't run rampant last year when they were serious about things, and now are just being forced to follow state mask mandates.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.


Speaking of proving cause and effect, there is no proof that low oxygen levels don't cause covid, whereas most people (whom haven't done their research) believe the opposite that covid causes low oxygen levels.  So the kids wearing masks could be having their oxygen levels lowered due to excess rebreathing of carbon dioxide, wherefore causing them to have low oxygen levels and making them more susceptible to getting covid.  So really it is probably just the parents' fault for abusing their children by masking them.
/s
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wish we could so the plague rat parents and board members individually and make them homeless. Take their kids away and send them to a family that isn't criminally stupid.
 
Teambaylagoon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Honestly surprised its taken this long for this to happen. My sister has 5 kids, all of them (minus one who's old enough & vaxxed) caught covid while at school.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
C'mon folks.  You knew it was going to happen eventually.
 
Rindred
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
GrumpyCatGood.jpg
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not a lawyer but I think the parents just have to prove the school is a unsafe environment by not following CDC mitigation guidelines not that their kid got it from Johnny No-mask parents.
 
dryknife
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This makes a lot more sense than covidiots suing schools for having a mask mandate.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tdyak: Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.

There at a LOT of us parents where literally, LITERALLY, school is the only place we go when we leave the house.

Work from home
Groceries delivered
Everything online.

The only person leaving the house is the kid, to school.  The only person who catches covid?   The kid.  Is that hard to prove?


Oh ok, I'm sure the judge will take your word for that.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Litigation: An American Tradition


Only Because Following General Centers of Disease Control Advice : Not an American Tradition
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: We should apply the death penalty to anti-maskers.  Not because it's just, but because we can sentence them to death an use commutation as leverage to get them to mask up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

27 With Dadbod Though: there is no proof that low oxygen levels don't cause covid


They certainly cause brain damage.  Have you been using the plastic facemask again?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.


It's civil court, not a criminal case.

Also, if the school system fails to implement safety protocols and kids get sick, then the schools can be libel for the illness.

/Roundup exposure comes to mind.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tdyak: There at a LOT of us parents where literally, LITERALLY, school is the only place we go when we leave the house.

Work from home
Groceries delivered
Everything online.


There are a lot of people outside of Fark who do not have the ability to work from home or the funds to order everything online.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: 27 With Dadbod Though: there is no proof that low oxygen levels don't cause covid

They certainly cause brain damage.  Have you been using the plastic facemask again?


There's a very tiny "/s" in there

/ They almost got me, too
// I read it thinking 'Dadbod isn't usually insane :/
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good. Now school districts that have to deal with Covidiots demanding that their spawn should be able to go to school maskless can use the "But we're gonna get sued" defense.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: tdyak: Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.

There at a LOT of us parents where literally, LITERALLY, school is the only place we go when we leave the house.

Work from home
Groceries delivered
Everything online.

The only person leaving the house is the kid, to school.  The only person who catches covid?   The kid.  Is that hard to prove?

Oh ok, I'm sure the judge will take your word for that.


Also, if you're going to sure a specific person, you need to prove your kid got it from that person's kid, not "from somebody at school".
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somacandra: leeksfromchichis: We should apply the death penalty to anti-maskers.  Not because it's just, but because we can sentence them to death an use commutation as leverage to get them to mask up.

[Fark user image 425x239] [View Full Size image _x_]


Not really.

They're exposing people to death.

For doing so, they should experience what they are so eager to hand out.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: tdyak: Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.

There at a LOT of us parents where literally, LITERALLY, school is the only place we go when we leave the house.

Work from home
Groceries delivered
Everything online.

The only person leaving the house is the kid, to school.  The only person who catches covid?   The kid.  Is that hard to prove?

Oh ok, I'm sure the judge will take your word for that.

Also, if you're going to suresue specific person, you need to prove your kid got it from that person's kid, not "from somebody at school".
 
Gough
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This many comments so and no FARKERS have commented on this from TFA:  "Both lawsuits were funded by the Minocqua Brewing Company super PAC, based in northern Wisconsin."

Minocqua is the brewer of Biden Beer, Bernie Brew, 'la (named for Vice-President Harris), and Fair Maps (to bring attention to  redistricting and gerrymandering).  Based on the the political signs much in evidence when we were there two weeks ago, that's a brave stance.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kildahl's son goes to school about 200 miles away at Fall Creek Elementary, between Green Bay and Minneapolis.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks for narrowing that down for us.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FAFO
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.


That sword cuts both ways. They might not be able to demonstrate that those specific children caught covid at school, but they also can't demonstrate that those children didn't infect others at school because the school had no or insufficient mitigation efforts to prevent it.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gough: This many comments so and no FARKERS have commented on this from TFA:  "Both lawsuits were funded by the Minocqua Brewing Company super PAC, based in northern Wisconsin."

Minocqua is the brewer of Biden Beer, Bernie Brew, 'la (named for Vice-President Harris), and Fair Maps (to bring attention to  redistricting and gerrymandering).  Based on the the political signs much in evidence when we were there two weeks ago, that's a brave stance.


Don't miss the sentences following that: "The committee is led by Kirk Bangstad, who ran for the Wisconsin State Assembly last year as a Democrat against Rob Swearingen, the Republican incumbent."

So the suit's financial backing is from a political hopeful.  Not that I'm criticizing, but the mom now has a bit more political clout due to that than a random mom.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The school mascot is the Crickets? That's really lame.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cajnik: tdyak: There at a LOT of us parents where literally, LITERALLY, school is the only place we go when we leave the house.

Work from home
Groceries delivered
Everything online.

There are a lot of people outside of Fark who do not have the ability to work from home or the funds to order everything online.


How is that relevant?
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.

That sword cuts both ways. They might not be able to demonstrate that those specific children caught covid at school, but they also can't demonstrate that those children didn't infect others at school because the school had no or insufficient mitigation efforts to prevent it.


If they wait it out they can trace the spread.  They did a study in my county of a teacher who got it and they tracked each kid in the class who then got it and showed a clear expansion of infection from the front row out.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somacandra: leeksfromchichis: We should apply the death penalty to anti-maskers.  Not because it's just, but because we can sentence them to death an use commutation as leverage to get them to mask up.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Not a Pratchett fan, eh?

Pragmatic tyranny is possibly the ideal form of government
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: GnomePaladin: 27 With Dadbod Though: there is no proof that low oxygen levels don't cause covid

They certainly cause brain damage.  Have you been using the plastic facemask again?

There's a very tiny "/s" in there

/ They almost got me, too
// I read it thinking 'Dadbod isn't usually insane :/


I wasn't sure, to be honest, which is why I kept it humorous.  Freaking Poe's Law.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harlee: Problem: proving that school was where the kids caught it. This is the "out" that anti-mask and anti-vaccine bullies use to bully without consequece: there is generally no cause-effect proof of infection during a pandemic.


Not a problem for me.  I'm just a typical juror who will be really put out if I have to sit in a courtroom, with all the protections and protocols for COVID in place.  I will understand the importance of public health measures.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: I'm not a lawyer but I think the parents just have to prove the school is a unsafe environment by not following CDC mitigation guidelines not that their kid got it from Johnny No-mask parents.


This.  The core is about prevention & mitigation, and whether they did enough to protect everybody there, knowing the risks.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Cajnik: tdyak: There at a LOT of us parents where literally, LITERALLY, school is the only place we go when we leave the house.

Work from home
Groceries delivered
Everything online.

There are a lot of people outside of Fark who do not have the ability to work from home or the funds to order everything online.

How is that relevant?


When you have two working parents that have to work to make ends meet, they have to send the kids to school while they work.  Even if sick, because work doesn't always provide sick leave.

It's a farked up situation all around.

THIS is why parents drink.
 
Gough
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Gough: This many comments so and no FARKERS have commented on this from TFA:  "Both lawsuits were funded by the Minocqua Brewing Company super PAC, based in northern Wisconsin."

Minocqua is the brewer of Biden Beer, Bernie Brew, 'la (named for Vice-President Harris), and Fair Maps (to bring attention to  redistricting and gerrymandering).  Based on the the political signs much in evidence when we were there two weeks ago, that's a brave stance.

Don't miss the sentences following that: "The committee is led by Kirk Bangstad, who ran for the Wisconsin State Assembly last year as a Democrat against Rob Swearingen, the Republican incumbent."

So the suit's financial backing is from a political hopeful.  Not that I'm criticizing, but the mom now has a bit more political clout due to that than a random mom.


A little more background:  https://www.wuwm.com/podcast/lake-ef​fe​ct-segments/2021-01-25/why-a-northern-​wisconsin-brewery-owner-started-a-supe​r-pac
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.