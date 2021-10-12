 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFTV Orlando)   How can we convinced holdouts to get COVID vaccinations? Easy, have neurosurgeons spend three hours explaining them to individual patrons in crowded sports bars. "It's because I shook a man's hand, I can look him in the eye"   (wftv.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Vaccine, Vaccination, Mark Hall, Dr. Duane Mitchell, News articles, free WFTV news, weather apps, news outlet  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 9:35 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like many Americans, Hall had a number of concerns about the shots, from what they were made of to how safe they were. He said he spent days researching the answers to his many questions, sometimes late into the night.
Bullshiat. He spent hours late into the night reading idiocy on Facebook.

The research provided little, and often confused him more.
Because he's an idiot who gets his news from posts on Facebook.

News articles had inconsistent information, and friends' posts on social media weren't helping.
See above.

It's great news that people like this can be convinced to get the shot by sitting down and spending a lengthy period of time getting to know the scientists who are working so hard to help them. But the problem here has nothing to do with legitimate questions being asked by earnest citizens about proven vaccines. The problem has to do with Facebook and companies like it actively distilling mistrust and spreading lies among populations who lack the skill, intelligence, and/or training to discern between what's a credible source and what's not. So maybe what we need is to create something like this approach, a "Neurosurgeon Ambassador" program across the country that pays highly skilled and informed doctors, scientists and other experts to literally have drinks with idiots and answer their questions, and fund the entire thing through asset seizures from Facebook and other social media executives.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay.  So that's what it takes to overcome the political bias - Sitting down with a neurosurgeon for a three-hour grilling session.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or you could just make an appointment to talk with YOUR FARKING ACTUAL DOCTOR.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It just seemed like the information was forever changing," he recalled. "One news outlet would put something and then another one would put something and they were always contradictory."

Translation for those that haven't been lobotomized.

"It just seemed like the information was forever changing." he drooled, a lump of white mouth snot clinging to the corner of his mouth. "OAN would put something out and then Tucker would tell me something that was even worse."
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No legitimate source of information has ever said the risks of the vaccine outweigh the benefits.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Have your local ATTENTION WHORES association schedule a doctor to speak.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hospitals will no longer treat COVID because a god told them it was immoral for them to do so.  There's a COVID hospital in Tumbleweed Nevada but it's surrounded by Pro-C protesters and they'll record your license plate and get your information.  Prepare to be damned to Hell for going against a god's will.

"Cough, cough.  I have the COVID"
Sir, this is an Arby's
"Cough.  Says 'hospital' outside"
As far as we're concerned.  If you have the Covid, we're selling crappy roast beef.   While you're here, why not challenge your stomach to a fight? Because your hunger is stronger than your memory."
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: Okay.  So that's what it takes to overcome the political bias - Sitting down with a neurosurgeon for a three-hour grilling session.


Only to tell your buddy, who then says "Pfft! I ain't gettin' that shiat!"
 
Headso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"I've been against the shot since before the shot was even born," he said. "Timelines weren't adding up for me. It seemed like the perfect storm."

Sounds like a country song.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.
 
eKonk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guide to proper research:

First, start with the conclusion you want. If you're not sure which conclusion you want, just get it off the internet or any self-proclaimed news source that tends to give you the warm fuzzy feelings.

Next, look up information that supports your position online (google is ok, facebook is better).  Ignore anything that contradicts it. Do not consider the qualifications of your sources of information so much as the frequency with which a point is repeated.

Next, immediately dismiss any counter arguments you hear in person. Anyone who disagrees clearly has not done enough research and can't be trusted.

Finally, watch your loved ones die from a preventable disease. Blame the libs.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Or you could just make an appointment to talk with YOUR FARKING ACTUAL DOCTOR.


I actually think that's part of the problem. I've never had a 3 hour talk with my doctor and I had chronic digestive issues for years. The populations with the lowest rates, young adults, have really poorly supported relationships with the medical community. They don't really have a relationship with their doctor, and may very well resent that already. And they're right to resent it.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'm not spending that much time in close proximity to some self-identified plague rat.

/And until this is over, I'm avoiding any crowded place that isn't a necessity. A sports bar is not a necessity.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm ready to use a second amendment solution:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Guys doing cocaine off the urinal have a problem with what might be in the vaccine.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're cowards who can't say no in person.  They're the kind of people who lay down for a car salesperson and buy the TruCoat.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.