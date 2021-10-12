 Skip to content
(Deadline)   Walmart is now selling Squid Game sweats. This is a proper use of the Ironic tag, right?   (deadline.com) divider line
30
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dunno if I'd want to wear 001 personally, but I guess Walmart clientele would.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if you buy them on credit.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you buy one of the tracksuits I think the cashier has to slap you across the face as they hand you your receipt.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is this like that pokemon go thing? damn kids set up a gym on my lawn!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alanis would give it a high five, subby.

/The other hand is in her Squid Game sweats.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched this show over the last couple days and I'm genuinely surprised that it as popular as Netflix says it has been. It's a stunning rebuke of capitalism and what money will push people to do, especially those so desperate they have no alternative but to risk their lives for a cash prize to save them.

It is not a happy story, or one where anyone should be thinking it is some kind of awesome idea.

I came away from watching it almost depressed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: If you buy one of the tracksuits I think the cashier has to slap you across the face as they hand you your receipt.


they need to get their hands out of their asses first.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: I came away from watching it almost depressed.


I said the same thing about Tiger King.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: I watched this show over the last couple days and I'm genuinely surprised that it as popular as Netflix says it has been. It's a stunning rebuke of capitalism and what money will push people to do, especially those so desperate they have no alternative but to risk their lives for a cash prize to save them.

It is not a happy story, or one where anyone should be thinking it is some kind of awesome idea.

I came away from watching it almost depressed.


I'm 4 episodes in and it's humor is growing on me.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: I watched this show over the last couple days and I'm genuinely surprised that it as popular as Netflix says it has been. It's a stunning rebuke of capitalism and what money will push people to do, especially those so desperate they have no alternative but to risk their lives for a cash prize to save them.

It is not a happy story, or one where anyone should be thinking it is some kind of awesome idea.

I came away from watching it almost depressed.


Wow, and hear I was thinking it was a thriller, a heluuva a serial with great plot twists. I was even more thrilled when the protagonist turns around at the end of the season - apparently to go back and do it all over again.

Loved it. Told my SO & family to check it out.
...yeah, that's how it is in my family.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: I'm 4 episodes in and it's humor is growing on me.


*its
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That show was terrible. The dialogue alone made me nauseous. The acting was something out of a 1980's horror flick and the script was complete rubbish. Boo, I say.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can this leave before I have to find out what it is?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: I watched this show over the last couple days and I'm genuinely surprised that it as popular as Netflix says it has been. It's a stunning rebuke of capitalism and what money will push people to do, especially those so desperate they have no alternative but to risk their lives for a cash prize to save them.

It is not a happy story, or one where anyone should be thinking it is some kind of awesome idea.

I came away from watching it almost depressed.


I have absolutely no idea what Squid Game is other than it's on Netflix but you've piqued my curiosity enough to wander over to imdb to see what all the buzz is about.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rent a tux and get yourself a gold party mask instead. Do not give yourself a Ronald McDonald hairdo.
 
SaturnShadow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phimuskapsi: I watched this show over the last couple days and I'm genuinely surprised that it as popular as Netflix says it has been. It's a stunning rebuke of capitalism and what money will push people to do, especially those so desperate they have no alternative but to risk their lives for a cash prize to save them.

It is not a happy story, or one where anyone should be thinking it is some kind of awesome idea.

I came away from watching it almost depressed.


Agreed.  Even the creators said they don't want to have to have to write a whole new season of more depressing games and stories.  They thought it was pretty weird Murica wants a second season so bad.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumber Jack Off: is this like that pokemon go thing? damn kids set up a gym on my lawn!


No, this is that other video game, with squids.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
C18H27NO3:
I have absolutely no idea what Squid Game is other than it's on Netflix but you've piqued my curiosity enough to wander over to imdb to see what all the buzz is about.

I saw it mentioned enough the last few weeks that I reactivated my Netflix last night.  I watched the first episode, and really like it so far.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

special20: I was even more thrilled when the protagonist turns around at the end of the season


I wasn't. I wanted him to keep walking. He was headed to the only good thing he had left in his life. 

C18H27NO3: I have absolutely no idea what Squid Game is other than it's on Netflix but you've piqued my curiosity enough to wander over to imdb to see what all the buzz is about.


It's essentially "The Most Dangerous Game" except all of the participants are people that are horribly in debt and have no way out, either due to their own actions or circumstances outside their control. It also basically demonstrates that this contest happens multiple times a year with 300-400 people dying per round, all for a bunch of rich people to bet on. The difference from the book is that the 'host' isn't hunting people, he's forcing those in the game to play against each other.

mcreadyblue: I'm 4 episodes in and it's humor is growing on me.


There is one episode in particular that is the turning point in destroying the audience, that's "Gganbu". It's some seriously twisted shiat.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Taking the notion of fast food movie tie-ins to a whole different level.

And just the amount they make on group Halloween costumes sold will cover the expenses of the whole run of clothing.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: That show was terrible. The dialogue alone made me nauseous. The acting was something out of a 1980's horror flick and the script was complete rubbish. Boo, I say.


The number one tile for foreign films, do not watch the dubbed version. They are universally terrible.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: The Devil's Bartender: That show was terrible. The dialogue alone made me nauseous. The acting was something out of a 1980's horror flick and the script was complete rubbish. Boo, I say.

The number one tile for foreign films, do not watch the dubbed version. They are universally terrible.


#1 rule rather.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: I watched this show over the last couple days and I'm genuinely surprised that it as popular as Netflix says it has been. It's a stunning rebuke of capitalism and what money will push people to do, especially those so desperate they have no alternative but to risk their lives for a cash prize to save them.


You answered your own query.  The global economy has farked over a significant portion of the world's population, so I think the theme of capitalism and cruelty resonates in any language. Sang-Woo, the tall business guy with glasses, is particularly tragic. It's obvious he was born in poverty, seeing that his mother works at a market, but he graduated from Seoul National University, the premier Korean uni whose graduates fill the top ranks of business and government. He had a golden ticket to success, but he farked up and now he has to participate in squalid games to have a chance to redeem himself. 

The English subtitles aren't very accurate. My husband and I watched it together, and we stopped it once in a while to and explain some translation errors. For example, in episode 2, Hell, when the woman says, "Forgive me", she's actually saying "I made a mistake."
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

koder: I dunno if I'd want to wear 001 personally, but I guess Walmart clientele would.


Don't spoil it for me as I'm only 4 episodes in but he, the old man player 001 seems like the most decent character in the show and the only one with any kind of wisdom outside of maybe the detective.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: koder: I dunno if I'd want to wear 001 personally, but I guess Walmart clientele would.

Don't spoil it for me as I'm only 4 episodes in but he, the old man player 001 seems like the most decent character in the show and the only one with any kind of wisdom outside of maybe the detective.


It's a dangerous thing, going on the internet and saying you're only halfway through a show. The spoiler trolls live for that statement.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wal-Mart customers are known to have loads of disposable income for important stuff like this
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

koder: I dunno if I'd want to wear 001 personally, but I guess Walmart clientele would.


Just looked at their cobra kia stuff. Meh.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: I watched this show over the last couple days and I'm genuinely surprised that it as popular as Netflix says it has been. It's a stunning rebuke of capitalism and what money will push people to do, especially those so desperate they have no alternative but to risk their lives for a cash prize to save them.

It is not a happy story, or one where anyone should be thinking it is some kind of awesome idea.

I came away from watching it almost depressed.


That's my kink.
Must turn on Netflix, again, soon. Been waiting for CK.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: phimuskapsi: I came away from watching it almost depressed.

I said the same thing about Tiger King.


What. I love that. Dude loses an arm. So metal.
 
