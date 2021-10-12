 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   "Naked and sweaty, they laid inside grass-covered stone igloo-like structures in the remote fields of Ireland." And then came the homemade booze, hallucinations, and Vikings   (bbc.com) divider line
22
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sanitized for your protection.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take "naked and sweaty", "homemade booze" and, of course, hallucinations, please.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a good time.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm part Irish and have a few friends who are full Irish. Nobody wants to think about naked sweaty Irish people
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this some sort of weird fiction novel?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: I'm part Irish and have a few friends who are full Irish. Nobody wants to think about naked sweaty Irish people


Sarah Bolger, born in Dublin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna party with those guys
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: I'm part Irish and have a few friends who are full Irish. Nobody wants to think about naked sweaty Irish people


I'm willing to practice.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like you'd sweat more if you wore a sweater and extra socks.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

H31N0US: I'm part Irish and have a few friends who are full Irish. Nobody wants to think about naked sweaty Irish people


This page begs to differ..

https://www.listph.com/2020/09/list-1​0​0-most-beautiful-irish-actresses.html

/yeah, maybe a few are "Isles hot"
//everyone can be beautiful on the inside
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
XTC - Grass (Music Video) (HQ Audio)
Youtube ZCsnw9Eltxk
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont have a sweatlodge but i do have a hot tub that i spend entirely too much time in. No such thing as a bad minute in the tub...
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's the mystery? Saunas and sweat lodges are found in many places. They are relaxing and get you clean. Every culture on earth does not share a small town 1950s concern about nudity. Throw in some poteen, and it could get festive.
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

strutin: H31N0US: I'm part Irish and have a few friends who are full Irish. Nobody wants to think about naked sweaty Irish people

This page begs to differ..

https://www.listph.com/2020/09/list-10​0-most-beautiful-irish-actresses.html

/yeah, maybe a few are "Isles hot"
//everyone can be beautiful on the inside


Kerry Condon is incomparable. I could fall in love with her in a heartbeat.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was kind of hoping they brewed with ergot-infested wheat.
 
CurmudgeonInDevelopment
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I'm part Irish and have a few friends who are full Irish. Nobody wants to think about naked sweaty Irish people


Then I'll take you share. Line forms to the left.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

H31N0US: I'm part Irish and have a few friends who are full Irish. Nobody wants to think about naked sweaty Irish people


I wanted to prove your statement wrong so I did some, uh, "research" on sexy Irish men.

We've got Jamie Dornan:
Fark user imageView Full Size


...and Aiden Turner:
Fark user imageView Full Size


...and, after that it goes downhill REALLY fast.

My ancestral home may be good at a lot of things but, sadly, producing sexy men is not one of them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whew knew Vikings, liked Spam?

regmedia.co.ukView Full Size
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: https://64.media.tumblr.com/13f7e0392​9​dfee5eec4d10f892191066/tumblr_opqkt43j​1z1w9l3z4o2_500.gifv
H31N0US: I'm part Irish and have a few friends who are full Irish. Nobody wants to think about naked sweaty Irish people

I wanted to prove your statement wrong so I did some, uh, "research" on sexy Irish men.

We've got Jamie Dornan:
[Fark user image 425x425]

...and Aiden Turner:
[Fark user image 425x565]

...and, after that it goes downhill REALLY fast.

My ancestral home may be good at a lot of things but, sadly, producing sexy men is not one of them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hobbit holes?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: H31N0US: I'm part Irish and have a few friends who are full Irish. Nobody wants to think about naked sweaty Irish people

I'm willing to practice.
[Fark user image 256x341]


My experience with Irish women:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
so, re-peat?
 
