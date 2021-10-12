 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Pawtucket man fights off catalytic converter thief while naked at around 2am. Also admits that he was playing Grand Theft Auto at the time. Which means, by the transitive property of Fark humor, the real story here is he was playing Grand Theft Auto naked at 2am   (local21news.com) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, do you not?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
After midnight it's nobodies business what I'm wearing while online.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I didn't know there was another option.
 
MagicBus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Let he who does not play GTA naked at 2 a.m. cast the first stone.

//taken straight from the New Testament
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pawtucket man was getting perverter
When he spied a man steal converters
though nekkid he was
he fought tooth and claws
At least he didn't commit a-moider
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Headline should be "Thief beaten off by naked gamer at 2:00 AM".
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You Fark Chuds are nasty.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dress codes are not suggestions, sheeple.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On Sunday, Cranston police responded to Burlington Coat Factory around 4:30 p.m. for a suspect attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle in the parking lot. When police arrived, the suspect drove directly at the officers and then onto Garfield Avenue towards Providence in a white Cadillac SUV. Police are investigating.

Cadillac SUV?   I guess white dudes can drive those.

Some cops missed out on having the best sex of their lives.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The bucket is getting a lot of press lately. I'm proud of you boys!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Let he who is currently wearing pants throw the first stone.  Yeah, that's what I thought.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Are you sitting in a beanbag chair, naked, eating Cheetos?"
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What, subby gets all dolled up to play GTA at 2am? It's not like he was going to WalMart or something.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Oddly the whole incident sounds like a side mission from GTA.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
🎶 After midnight, we're gonna let it all hang down 🎶
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BizarreMan: After midnight it's nobodies business what I'm wearing while online.


If you truly want it to be nobodies business just be sure that piece of tape is securely covering your webcam.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
refill24x7.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

*fap*
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If some dude has his legs sticking out from under my car and I can hear a sawzall, my first inclination would not be to yell at him.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.