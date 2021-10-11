 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   In an interview with an Australian media company, Demi Lovato decries the using the term 'aliens' for real aliens because its offensive. However it's also possible she was objecting to a misheard Dexys Midnight Runners lyric   (tmz.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yo, listen to her, guys. My family has been on this planet for 18 generations; longer than most of your families has even been in the U.S. And yet, every time I take off my silicone rubber skin, everybody's all like "OH GOD OH fark, ALIENS WALK AMONG US!"

Shiat is getting old.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And they say journalism is dead...
 
thesharkman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's a word missing in the headline. Maybe more.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Demi Lovato is offensive
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"demi" definition: half-size, partially; in an inferior degree.
/Yup, name checks out/
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You lost me at "real aliens."
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Go away.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I wonder if PR people coach celebs to occasionally say something stupid to get press.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
fark this wacko
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I wonder if PR people coach celebs to occasionally say something stupid to get press.


It's Demi Lovato.  You don't have to coach her to say anything stupid...she already is.
 
cob2f
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She went full Lovato. You never go full Lovato.
 
BigMax
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: I wonder if PR people coach celebs to occasionally say something stupid to get press.


It would explain TFG's career.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcos P: fark this wacko


I would totally have all the bat shiat crazy sex I could while also fearing for my life afterwards like a male praying mantis.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tell the truth
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

uspmotorsports-gwh9ams6nbbjfe6jki.stackpathdns.comView Full Size
 
LazyPredator
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Peter von Nostrand: And they say journalism is dead...


Oh no, journalism is not dead but it is like the people that come back from being buried in that old Indian graveyard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
