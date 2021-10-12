 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Too soon?
45
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You voted for Barabbas.
You don't get to complain, America.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. Too bad.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone expecting tasteful from the Kardashians will be left disappointed
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until she learns about Norm McDonald.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: Anyone expecting tasteful from the Kardashians will be left disappointed


You'd think it would be tasteful. Like fish and iron.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RepoManTSM: Wait until she learns about Norm McDonald.


Hey! Thats my lucky stabbin' hat!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a waste of oxygen they are.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez. Did she happen to miss any of the tributes to Norm Macdonald from a couple weeks ago? They ran tons of the OJ jokes he did on SNL while the freaking trial was still going on!
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If one is personally involved in a situation, any humor about it ever is "too soon". But normal people just ignore it and move along.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The OJ jokes were the best part of the show and imho entirely appropriate. I think that needed to happen and was a long time coming. Look at Robert Kardashian's face when the verdict was read. fark OJ Simpson, remorseless double murderer and convicted felon. I hope they bring her back every week just to do OJ jokes.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole episode was bad, but not because of an OJ joke. It was bad because every sketch was about the fact that Kim Kardashian is Kim Kardashian.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: Geez. Did she happen to miss any of the tributes to Norm Macdonald from a couple weeks ago? They ran tons of the OJ jokes he did on SNL while the freaking trial was still going on!


Norm got fired for making OJ jokes.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too untalented.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cautionflag: If one is personally involved in a situation, any humor about it ever is "too soon". But normal people just ignore it and move along.


She's not abnormal because she doesn't want her sister's best friend's family making jokes about her death. I'd say that makes her perfectly normal.

However, she should realize here the butt of the joke is now the Criminal Justice System and the total ass clown that OJ is, not her sister.
 
edwin5275
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched the sketches on Youtube. I was actually really floored by how not bad Kim K did. I expected stiff and uncomfortable, but she really did a decent job out there.
 
thegreg1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The jokes were very anti OJ and the trial. I hate to be that guy, but the jokes just went over her head. Maybe she was just looking for reasons to be angry, that does seem to be the fashion today
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't understand why SNL is still on the air.
Plus, what is it with some women who think their butts have to be so wide, that they have
to turn sideways, to walk through a door?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

cautionflag: If one is personally involved in a situation, any humor about it ever is "too soon". But normal people just ignore it and move along.


This
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought SNL had been replaced by a late night infomercial for the Kardashians.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Too untalented.


Even her sex tape was bla bla bland.
 
JerkStore
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Two things that are ALWAYS appropriate to mock:

1. Nazis
2. OJ Simpson
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

p51d007: I can't understand why SNL is still on the air.
Plus, what is it with some women who think their butts have to be so wide, that they have
to turn sideways, to walk through a door?


Most of the sketches suck these days but it goes through cycles. Plus people remember the great sketches and forget the crap. It's really a medium best watched on YouTube. I only watch it live if I have insomnia.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NobleHam: The whole episode was bad, but not because of an OJ joke. It was bad because every sketch was about the fact that Kim Kardashian is Kim Kardashian.


It's not like she has the chops to pull off a spoof of Waiting for Godot or a musical number.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wasn't Kim like 8 when all that happened?
 
Slypork
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Slypork: Geez. Did she happen to miss any of the tributes to Norm Macdonald from a couple weeks ago? They ran tons of the OJ jokes he did on SNL while the freaking trial was still going on!

Norm got fired for making OJ jokes.


Yeah, he pissed off an exec who was friends with OJ. He was warned about it but just kept going. Norm wound up just cutting his own throat.
 
mjbok
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

schubie: Anyone expecting tasteful from the Kardashians will be left disappointed


Urine is a taste.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
the kardashians are distasteful, the jokes are not.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is that some kind of designer hazmat suit?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People do realize she didn't write the monologue?  I'm sure she had some input though. Maybe.
 
dkimball
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At least we know she can read...since that's all she did during the show.  No "acting"..nothing funny..train wreck.  So full of themselves.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

serfdood: People do realize she didn't write the monologue?  I'm sure she had some input though. Maybe.


yeah is was "some of these words are hard to pronounceiate"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: NobleHam: The whole episode was bad, but not because of an OJ joke. It was bad because every sketch was about the fact that Kim Kardashian is Kim Kardashian.

It's not like she has the chops to pull off a spoof of Waiting for Godot or a musical number.


I doubt she could cut the mustard on Mock The Week
 
sandi_fish [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her Dad freed a murderer and the victims' family probably does not find this funny.

This really proves she has zero talent.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That was targeting O.J. and not Nicole.

I'm not going to fault the family, as I'm sure losing someone to a brutal murder is something that remains painful for the rest of your life.

But I'm also not going to hate on Kim for the O.J. reference in the monologue.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OJ jokes? Is it 1995 already?

Maybe it was a tribute to Norm MacDonald. It was what got him fired afterall.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

serfdood: People do realize she didn't write the monologue?  I'm sure she had some input though. Maybe.


Max Martin wrote all the input
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sandi_fish: Her Dad freed a murderer and the victims' family probably does not find this funny.

This really proves she has zero talent.


Her father did his job.

The police and prosecution not doing their jobs is what freed O.J.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Slypork: Geez. Did she happen to miss any of the tributes to Norm Macdonald from a couple weeks ago?


yes. Of course she missed that news. It had nothing to do with her, or her family. So why should she care?

the whole lot of them...wastes of space, taking up good oxygen and water.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That was targeting O.J. and not Nicole.

I'm not going to fault the family, as I'm sure losing someone to a brutal murder is something that remains painful for the rest of your life.

But I'm also not going to hate on Kim for the O.J. reference in the monologue.


Of course not. That trial made Daddy a shiatload of money and made Kardashian a household name. And the world is not better off for it.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

edwin5275: I watched the sketches on Youtube. I was actually really floored by how not bad Kim K did. I expected stiff and uncomfortable, but she really did a decent job out there.


What pisses me off is that she seems pretty intelligent.  That makes her empire of pathological self-love  and excess even more offensive.  Like she knows she's making fun of herself, and doesn't care.  She's very proud of her work.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"questioning just how much the Kardashian's actually cared about Nicole."

I believe I know the answer to this one...
 
Slypork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That was targeting O.J. and not Nicole.

I'm not going to fault the family, as I'm sure losing someone to a brutal murder is something that remains painful for the rest of your life.

But I'm also not going to hate on Kim for the O.J. reference in the monologue.

Of course not. That trial made Daddy a shiatload of money and made Kardashian a household name. And the world is not better off for it.


No kidding. After the trial a despicable person has been roaming free, preening and grinning like a moron when there's a camera around and grifting money from gullible people who just want to been seen with a celebrity, mostly for the notoriety. And don't get me started on OJ.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wrenchboy: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That was targeting O.J. and not Nicole.

I'm not going to fault the family, as I'm sure losing someone to a brutal murder is something that remains painful for the rest of your life.

But I'm also not going to hate on Kim for the O.J. reference in the monologue.

Of course not. That trial made Daddy a shiatload of money and made Kardashian a household name. And the world is not better off for it.


Did it though? After the trial, Bob Kardashian was just that asshole lawyer who got his friend off the hook. He died four or five years before Kim made her debut in society. She was a very young girl when her father was mishandling the justice system.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: She's very proud of her work.


I'm sure she never expected that she would turn into the multi-million dollar Internet sensation she is now and trust me she's quite happy about it.

Nothing like a narcissist holding the reigns to their own destiny.

I can't wait until a few decades pass on by and she withers from popularity.

By then there will be hundreds like her trying to emulate her success.
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Just mad they didn't get a check.
 
