(ABC News)   Crete keeps quaking, can cracking call Kraken?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
durbnpoisn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Please stop posting headlines like this.  It makes my brain hurt trying to stumble over all the shoehorning of words in the effort to be clever.  Or something.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Please stop posting headlines like this.  It makes my brain hurt trying to stumble over all the shoehorning of words in the effort to be clever.  Or something.


Could you repete it with words less big?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Crete keeps quaking, can cracking call Kraken?

¿Que?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My mind instantly went to Sydney Powell suing a volcano for erupting. And that wasn't even out of the realm of possibility.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Crete keeps quaking, can cracking call Kraken?

¿Que?


Kinda catchy.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: My mind instantly went to Sydney Powell suing a volcano for erupting. And that wasn't even out of the realm of possibility.


perhaps she could speak to the volcanos manager.
vignette2.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean it is opening night
 
BigMax
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's the prog-Knossos?
 
