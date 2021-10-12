 Skip to content
(AP News)   A federal judge has temporarily restored America's supply of fish sticks, which this article implies contain actual fish   (apnews.com) divider line
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Eastport Maine has a deep water harbor. What about using that?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My evil plan to restore the Hula burger to its rightful place has been thwarted.  Thwarted!

I know.  Probably didn't affect the Filet-o-Fish as that is a laboratory grown filet.  My cousin's brother chiropractor's sister in law said there's a factory in Champaign Illinois that cranks out millions of Filet-o-Fish a year.  It's right next to the Kraft cheese factory that makes the thinnest possible slice of cheese.

/you'd think McDonald's in Hawaii would have Hula Burgers
//Ramen, yes.  With McD chopsticks.
///No Hula Burger though.  Sad
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
U.S. Customs is having a dispute with a company called Alaska Reefer Management over fish sticks. So this is what frat dudes do after leaving college.
 
wild9
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'd be curious how homemade fish sticks would turn out. Chop fish, patty up, freeze maybe before or after batter/bread? Then deep fry.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The article says they need the fish to prepare for Lent.

That's around 6 months away.

The fish have a 6 month storage time before shipping?! Am I misreading this, or was this implied/stated?
 
jtown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Farking Jones Act.  I had to pay that fine once.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: My evil plan to restore the Hula burger to its rightful place has been thwarted.  Thwarted!

I know.  Probably didn't affect the Filet-o-Fish as that is a laboratory grown filet.  My cousin's brother chiropractor's sister in law said there's a factory in Champaign Illinois that cranks out millions of Filet-o-Fish a year.  It's right next to the Kraft cheese factory that makes the thinnest possible slice of cheese.

/you'd think McDonald's in Hawaii would have Hula Burgers
//Ramen, yes.  With McD chopsticks.
///No Hula Burger though.  Sad


You need your own Pocket Pineapple Grill.  Where's Ron Popeil?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Discordulator: The article says they need the fish to prepare for Lent.

That's around 6 months away.

The fish have a 6 month storage time before shipping?! Am I misreading this, or was this implied/stated?


Yes 6 or more months is common in the seafood industry, those crab legs you are enjoying in July were caught in November, that salmon you grilled up in August was caught the previous August.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Discordulator: The article says they need the fish to prepare for Lent.

That's around 6 months away.

The fish have a 6 month storage time before shipping?! Am I misreading this, or was this implied/stated?


McDonalds requires the fish patties to be aged five months like a fine boxed wine.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Jones Act strikes again.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Eastport Maine has a deep water harbor. What about using that?


No doubt they are taking them to Canada to circumvent some tax or regulation.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Eastport Maine has a deep water harbor. What about using that?


Ahh Eastport I go there every year to the Vacant Building Festival
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: hoodiowithtudio: Eastport Maine has a deep water harbor. What about using that?

Ahh Eastport I go there every year to the Vacant Building Festival


Have you actually been there? Ii haven't been in years. Anyway, infrastructure is built for more people and the harbor never freezes.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: The Jones Act strikes again.


Is there something happening?
Stephen Malkmus & The Million Dollar Bashers - Ballad Of A Thin Man
Youtube uT8t093M2z0
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: Discordulator: The article says they need the fish to prepare for Lent.

That's around 6 months away.

The fish have a 6 month storage time before shipping?! Am I misreading this, or was this implied/stated?

Yes 6 or more months is common in the seafood industry, those crab legs you are enjoying in July were caught in November, that salmon you grilled up in August was caught the previous August.


This is part of the reason food prices are spiking right now. Disruptions to the global supply chain have a lag time and last year was as big a hit as any so far.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Jones Act went into effect when Peter, Mike and Mickey kicked him out of the band, but I thought he died!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A reminder to stock up on Captain Billy's Fish Sticks: The sticks fish are made of.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Tom_Slick: hoodiowithtudio: Eastport Maine has a deep water harbor. What about using that?

Ahh Eastport I go there every year to the Vacant Building Festival

Have you actually been there? Ii haven't been in years. Anyway, infrastructure is built for more people and the harbor never freezes.


It's been 20 years but yes I've been there. It's also an old Tim Sample joke.
 
