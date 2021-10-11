 Skip to content
(CNN)   Another whistleblower has hit the zuckerberg   (cnn.com) divider line
28
oldfool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good, may all the whistles hit it.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder if Zuck is having the same realization that people around him actively hate him, just like the "friends and family" turning in insurrectionists.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Congress will just make laws to allow FB to continue operating, instead of shutting that shiatshow down and punishing Farkerburg and the others.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Now do Youtube.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Congress will just make laws to allow FB to continue operating, instead of shutting that shiatshow down and punishing Farkerburg and the others.


As long as the cheques clear.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I love the PR flack's suggestion that just because they've done something means that's enough.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I won't pay attention until there's a male whistleblower.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can Fincher and Sorkin team back up for "The Antisocial Network"?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She was fired by Facebook and then decided to speak out? Well I'm convinced. Also we know that Facebook doesn't do a ton to monitor the content you aren't a whistleblower for telling us stuff we already knew "former McDonald's employee says company knew french fries were salty".
 
GORDON
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wish social media would do more to silence the unintelligent people who believe the dumb shiat about horse-dewormer, than the bad actors trying to spread the misinformation.
 
azsteved
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another example on why you want to make sure your employees stay happy
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There is an old D&D truism; Be careful of angering Dragons, for you are crunchy and go well with ketchup.

Zuckerberg is a real life dragon, terrorizing the countryside and spreading fear throughout the land during the day, and returning home to rest on a mountain of treasure at night. But in our world City leaders don't organize to fight dragons, they work for them.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: I wonder if Zuck is having the same realization that people around him actively hate him, just like the "friends and family" turning in insurrectionists.


Back before Political Correctness was a thing, most folks (especially young males), already knew that before they even finished Grammar School. We also learned back on the playground that fists win more arguments than words EVER will.

Get your face shoved into enough sand and dirt, and spit out enough of your own blood, you tend to have a far better idea of your REAL place in the human baboon troop.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's the opposite of Karen?
/Nerak?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: She was fired by Facebook and then decided to speak out? Well I'm convinced. Also we know that Facebook doesn't do a ton to monitor the content you aren't a whistleblower for telling us stuff we already knew "former McDonald's employee says company knew french fries were salty".


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jiggitysmith: I wonder if Zuck is having the same realization that people around him actively hate him, just like the "friends and family" turning in insurrectionists.


Zuck sleeps on a 10 foot tall mattress stuffed with $100 bills. Unfortunately I don't think anything bothers him.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I won't pay attention until there's a male whistleblower.


For me I am going to need to see an OLD WHITE male whistleblower with no goatee or trilby.
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm sure Facepage is quaking in their boots.  They're "too big to fail" and they know it.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: jiggitysmith: I wonder if Zuck is having the same realization that people around him actively hate him, just like the "friends and family" turning in insurrectionists.

Back before Political Correctness was a thing, most folks (especially young males), already knew that before they even finished Grammar School. We also learned back on the playground that fists win more arguments than words EVER will.

Get your face shoved into enough sand and dirt, and spit out enough of your own blood, you tend to have a far better idea of your REAL place in the human baboon troop.


So.... punch a nazi?
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Zuckerberg, the.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Can Fincher and Sorkin team back up for "The Antisocial Network"?


So, the Fark film?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I won't pay attention until there's a male whistleblower.


Next up to bat:  Mike...Winkerberg

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The most surprising thing about these FB whistleblowers is that Americans don't understand capitalism.

What the hell did you people think was happening?

Do you need a whistleblower to tell you that McDonalds is poisoning our children and knows it?

Do you need a whistleblower to tell you that the Coca-cola company knows they are responsible for the obesity epidemic?you people think

Do you people think these corporations exist to make your life better??
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jtown: I'm sure Facepage is quaking in their boots.  They're "too big to fail" and they know it.


and they've already suckered the younger hipper crowd who left facebook into instagram so they have their comcast/xfinity vortex of shiat.

it's always stunning how many people don't understand those relationships
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: The most surprising thing about these FB whistleblowers is that Americans don't understand capitalism.

What the hell did you people think was happening?

Do you need a whistleblower to tell you that McDonalds is poisoning our children and knows it?

Do you need a whistleblower to tell you that the Coca-cola company knows they are responsible for the obesity epidemic?you people think

Do you people think these corporations exist to make your life better??



Attn Fark Mods:

there is some bug in the comment interface that makes these duplicate words show up after I click submit.
something to do w/ selecting text or cut and paste, or some combination of that, HTH
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

azsteved: Another example on why you want to make sure your employees stay happy


Don't mess with the person who knows where the bodies are hidden.
 
