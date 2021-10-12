 Skip to content
(Some Adorable Dog)   Sometimes you choose the dog, other times they choose you. This awesome couple adopted an abandoned dog that chased their car, saying she's very sweet and funny and makes them laugh every day. Welcome to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (gocelebnews.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Abandoned dog chases down car begging to be rescued | SWNS
Youtube VVnOhcPoPaA
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Woofday Wetnose Wedding Dress?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

lajimi: Woofday Wetnose Wedding Dress?
[Fark user image 768x512]


I sure hope that dress train doesn't detach too easily!
o_0
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 612x404]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 612x404]

[i.imgflip.com image 500x1043]


RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 612x404]

[i.imgflip.com image 500x1043]

RUFF!


BARK!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



A little side eye from Tootsie.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


A little side eye from Tootsie.


Great picture!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Is it food time yet?"
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I want more doggies in my life.

And also, moar flowers to eat!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


A little side eye from Tootsie.


"Is that a tiny hat in your hand?" --Tootsie, probably
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Edie is a little fixated on the new neighbor (re: SOON)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
