(The State)   Nation weeps as local sports radio host chooses unemployment over getting vaccine   (thestate.com) divider line
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good.....bye
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Various religious reasons . . ."

To bend Ambrose Bierce: Religion - the last refuge of a scoundrel.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, Hill is figuring out the next step in his career.

He should be figuring out the next step in his estate planning.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Pope says to get vaccinated but a council of dipshiats says it's OK not to.  That's "complicated" for you?  I thought a feature of Catholicism was that it went from God's mouth to the Pope's ear.  Oh, well...

Now where is the obligatory link for your GoFundMe and podcast so that similarly-minded SC fan-idiots can get weekly Gamecock fix with a healthy dose of politics mixed in?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a job.. according to him his job is the perpetuate the derp to his 3 kids.
Idiot.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds like the sort of person who wouldn't accept unemployment benefits for various reasons too. He should go ahead and show us the strength of his convictions. I'm sure his three children will be impressed.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope it was worth "taking a stand" dipshiat.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I felt like I had to stand up for it. I have three boys and tell them to stand up for what they believe in. It is my job to teach them that. I felt like it was a test in some way. That is what I stuck with. So, that is why it wasn't a difficult decision from my perspective."


Noble sounding dogshiat spews from lips of subhuman asshole.
Film at 11:00.
Ric Romero, reporting.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: So the Pope says to get vaccinated but a council of dipshiats says it's OK not to.  That's "complicated" for you?  I thought a feature of Catholicism was that it went from God's mouth to the Pope's ear.  Oh, well...

Now where is the obligatory link for your GoFundMe and podcast so that similarly-minded SC fan-idiots can get weekly Gamecock fix with a healthy dose of politics mixed in?


That whole Pope Infallible thing only works/applies when he says things these farks want him to say. They've made this abundantly clear in the past few years.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: LordBeavis: So the Pope says to get vaccinated but a council of dipshiats says it's OK not to.  That's "complicated" for you?  I thought a feature of Catholicism was that it went from God's mouth to the Pope's ear.  Oh, well...

Now where is the obligatory link for your GoFundMe and podcast so that similarly-minded SC fan-idiots can get weekly Gamecock fix with a healthy dose of politics mixed in?

That whole Pope Infallible thing only works/applies when he says things these farks want him to say. They've made this abundantly clear in the past few years.


I think you mean all of the Catholic Church's existence? Cause that's apparently what the gnostic scripture told me.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lemme guess. Step 2: He starts a nonsensical Gofundme pity party claiming persecution
 
Koodz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

jso2897: "I felt like I had to stand up for it. I have three boys and tell them to stand up for what they believe in. It is my job to teach them that. I felt like it was a test in some way. That is what I stuck with. So, that is why it wasn't a difficult decision from my perspective."


Noble sounding dogshiat spews from lips of subhuman asshole.
Film at 11:00.
Ric Romero, reporting.


Remember kids, no sacrifice is small enough to bother making if it's for other people.

This is definitely the kind of guy who would sucker punch a pregnant lady before he'd let her get on a lifeboat ahead of him.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What an asshole.

Just admit you're afraid of needles.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You know what doesn't need a vaccine? The DJ-3000.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not mine but too good not to use:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Others don't know what medical decisions are right for me."

Even if they've been through med school, residency, and have your history?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh no, where will find another middle-aged white guy with an annoying voice to jabber about sports for three hours?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess he's a no-game cock
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: "Others don't know what medical decisions are right for me."

Even if they've been through med school, residency, and have your history?


"I know what medical decisions are right for me, unless its whether or not a grown woman can have an abortion or get birth control. Then I know what medical decisions are right for her. Oh, and whether or not other grown adults can tell their children about vaccines and masks. Basically, I know everything because I'm a wormy guy who talks about sportsball on the radio."
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If the guy who's the head motherfarker in charge of your religion on earth encourages you to roll up your sleeve, you have no religious reason not to. It's just that simple.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Various religious reasons and the lack of any long-term studies have led me to this decision," Hill told The State.

Various ... He can't actually name one. Local man is vehement defender of whatever it is he thinks his religion says

Long-term ... Weasel words. There were rigorous FDA studies done for each vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine now has full approval. Half the planet has been vaccinated and nobody has turned magnetic yet.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sports personalities are the original social media influencers. And just as useful.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So he quit because..."reasons".  Sorry "various reasons".  Idiot...
 
valenumr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

berylman: Lemme guess. Step 2: He starts a nonsensical Gofundme pity party claiming persecution


fark. I'm done. There were a couple posts on sorryantivaxxer today. One was from what looks like a clearly mentally disabled couple. They started a GoFundMe for a whopping $700, but when the news got out it go like 15k. Then there was the story of the politico media host who pulled his brother out of the hospital because "death protocols". Yeah, his brother died. Then he started a GoFundMe asking for 300k.

I really can't even any more.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is the cult of Trump not considered an official religion???


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: "Various religious reasons and the lack of any long-term studies have led me to this decision," Hill told The State.

Various ... He can't actually name one. Local man is vehement defender of whatever it is he thinks his religion says

Long-term ... Weasel words. There were rigorous FDA studies done for each vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine now has full approval. Half the planet has been vaccinated and nobody has turned magnetic yet.


He can wait ten years, but he'll probably be in his farky-wucky box beforehand.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hopefully, none of his children get Covid-19. Because that would, for me, be a clear case of child abuse...
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I felt like I had to stand up for it. I have three boys and tell them to stand up for what they believe in.

It's more likely you're teaching them to be science-denying idiots who are willing to die to defend their stupidity.
 
killershark
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I get so mad when I hear these anti-vaxxers are parents. You're trying to set an example for your three kids? What kind of example do you set for them when you're dead? What kind of example do you set when your wife has to beg for money on GoFundMe because you didn't have life insurance and she's raising three kids alone now? I don't have any sympathy for these jerks who willingly don't get the vaccine, but my heart breaks for the 140,000 kids who have lost a primary or secondary caregiver to Covid. You can't see your kid graduate from school or get married if you're six feet under because you decided to "stick it to the libs."
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I felt like I had to stand up for it. I have three boys and tell them to stand up for what they believe in."

Yeah! Don't let those NERDS tell you how you choose to die!
 
Cheron
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
lack of any long-term studies

If only there were long-term, multi-generational studies, then he would get the shot. How does the mRNA vaccine affect our grandchildren? No one has bothered to look into that.

The focus on vaccines has distracted us from looking for other cures. Until we have exhaustively tested absolutely everything else how do we know vaccines are the best way forward.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Crepes of Wrath: I felt like I had to stand up for it. I have three boys and tell them to stand up for what they believe in.

It's more likely you're teaching them to be science-denying idiots who are willing to die to defend their stupidity.


Nice beat me by 4 minutes....  ok let's go with:

And, CTE?  That's just some random letters! Can't spell Championship without C, T and E!!!!
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ahhh South Carolina. The modern-day leper colony
 
