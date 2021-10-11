 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   So who wants to make us all pea-green with envy by telling us what you're still growing? It's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday October 23, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm on the road in Alaska, so won't have much of a signal.  But I'll be back tomorrow to turn chartreuse with jealousy over all your lovely gardens!  Show me show me show me!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We're still getting raspberries and tomatoes.

Since it's gotten cold though I don't think that'll continue much more.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I have a greenhouse but live in Alaska. Of course I would like to grow some weed but what else grows in frozen temps?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I picked a bunch of things, I've got a lot going still too.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Still have to harvest the thai chilies. The above are the Trinidad scorpion and shisito.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

I didn't get through all of the tomatoes though.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Putting down beds for the winter right now. I've got a lot of green mulch in and growing and any bare spot in the yard is getting mud cover and fescue.

This next weekend I'll be moving the rabbit manure out to the raised beds and covered with a silage tarp. First frost date here is tomorrow so I'm waiting for a solid frost before I can start moving around the shrubs and murder blackberry bushes
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I have some store-bought scallions in a glass of water because I didn't use them yet. They are growing.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I have two potato sprouts that went down in August the temps now are cool and the plants aren't doing great so I may just check/pull in the next couple of days.

I had a TON of sprouts going into this year. Lineage forever. At my grandmother's house where I grew them... she passed at the end of February. They were all organic, from sprouts I had grown. My idiot cousin marched in "to help" and destroyed them all. Didn't ask why potatoes were LINED IN ROWS IN THE CUPBOARD WHICH WAS OTHERWISE EMPTY. He wandered into the place, threw out the potatoes (and threw out all the tomato seeds I had dried) and did nothing else. Turns out he just wanted to buy her house.....

So I went with the couple sprouts I had left from bags and they barely produced.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

puffy999: They were all organic, from sprouts potatoes I had grown


Ftfm
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's spring down under. I have seedlings ready to plant ( couldn't buy any because of our lockdown ) but my back has gone on me!! All I want is to be able to get my garden going!! I have lettuce, rocket, tomatoes and  basil all ready to go, lots of crushed eggshells to keep the slugs away and today it's raining...perfect planting weather
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Daydreaming about next season's seedlings. Also sorrel. The red kind.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Jalepenos, Cukes, attempting Daikon Radish and Bok Choi, and beets (seedlings have sprouted, now we wait).

Difficulty: Florida, where what the heat doesn't kill, the insects invade and finish off.

Upside: I graveled in a casual seating area near the garden, so Hubs and I can watch the bugs invade in real time.
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

meat0918: I picked a bunch of things, I've got a lot going still too.

[Fark user image 425x566]

[Fark user image 425x566]

Still have to harvest the thai chilies. The above are the Trinidad scorpion and shisito.

[Fark user image 425x425]

[Fark user image 425x318]
I didn't get through all of the tomatoes though.


LIVIN THE DREAM! <3
 
corq [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Kat09tails: Putting down beds for the winter right now. I've got a lot of green mulch in and growing and any bare spot in the yard is getting mud cover and fescue.

This next weekend I'll be moving the rabbit manure out to the raised beds and covered with a silage tarp. First frost date here is tomorrow so I'm waiting for a solid frost before I can start moving around the shrubs and murder blackberry bushes


I'm itching to buy the property I currently rent so I can have a few chickens and some rabbits for just this. My neighbor's rooster across the street constantly trolls me. You have my undying envy.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

corq: Kat09tails: Putting down beds for the winter right now. I've got a lot of green mulch in and growing and any bare spot in the yard is getting mud cover and fescue.

This next weekend I'll be moving the rabbit manure out to the raised beds and covered with a silage tarp. First frost date here is tomorrow so I'm waiting for a solid frost before I can start moving around the shrubs and murder blackberry bushes

I'm itching to buy the property I currently rent so I can have a few chickens and some rabbits for just this. My neighbor's rooster across the street constantly trolls me. You have my undying envy.


l hope you can do that soon. Buying my little place so far has been one of the best things that has ever to happen to me.

I've got big plans for this place.
 
Likwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Persimmons. I'm not really growing them, they just kind of grow on their own, but they're amazing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really all it is now is jalapeno and bell peppers for me.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a fig plant going, 3 blueberry bushes, 2 strawberry plants, a black currant and red currant plant, I'm trying to get a dragonfruit plant going but it hasn't made much movement.

Aside from the edible stuff, I have various pothos going around the house, a few ficus bonsai, I have an Azalea bonsai that I started years ago that looks really nice at this point.

A new favorite plant of mine is absolutely the Lamb's Ear. It is such a nice plant, it's leaves are soo goddamned soft.
 
subsetzero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southeast PA here. White figs. They've slowed to one or two a day. My grandson loves them.
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bought the usual pansies yesterday for color now and spring color too.  Also grabbed a few bags of chicken manure to reinvigorate the veggie garden.   I got the pansies in the ground yesterday, but didn't get to the other.

I still have one tomato plant hanging in there, but I doubt we will get warm enough for red maters anymore.   I might grab a cutting or two of it for over-wintering.  Going to try to dig up the peppers and eggplant too.

Hoping for some pecans this year.  At least we now have a dog who will chase the squirrels, so I should at least get one pecan.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Spent about four hours yesterday shoveling out the weed garden. Went 3-4" deep across the entire area (~14x5), down to clay in a couple spots. Ain't anything in there still alive.

Today's plan is to run the lawn bags up to the dump, hit the nursery on the way back for some peat moss, soil, and mulch. Maybe stop at the Lowe's and get some edging stones if I have time.  Figure I'll lay all that stuff out over the weekend.

/Looks like a thorny vine thing has grown under the house, but hoping I can cover that over to kill it.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have so much dock, which I eat like spinach along with other greens like trefoil, mixed with romaine from the store for salads. But those are basically weeds.  Dock makes great collards for barbecue. We discourage the dock and encourage the trefoil as much as we can. I have volunteer garlic that I just let grow season after season, along with some chives and onions.

My myouga stalks are all going to get cut off and dried out for use in kindle bundles. I mulch over that so my plants and sprouts will be that much better for next year.

I checked my coppiced willow and oak, and they will get cut way back in mid winter for light firewood in early to late spring. I have been chopping wood on and off during the summer, so I have about two cords split and drying. I like autumn and winter barbecues, and use separate wood for that, and I have a ton of it. Some time during the winter, I will cut down two more trees that have volunteered on my property. I thought I could control them by coppicing, but they just keep going, and the are in my way, so they will be gone.

From work at my inlaw's place, I have a lot of leaves and branches for mulching and composting, which is nice. My composting will give me some great tomato and pumpkin beds for next year. I don't spread it around so much. I just keep it so rich that you can grow pumpkins and squashes even pretty close together as long as they get enough water. Pumpkins and tomatoes love it and take out enough of the nutrients from the compost and soil that I can use the space for something more reasonable one year later.

And I have to bring in all the plants that I put outside for the summer. I will bleed out all the pipes for irrigation and close up for winter.

A lot of gonnas and a few haftas. That is the way it goes.

I made a small fire in the stove tonight. It is the first one of the season and it feels really nice throughout the whole house. I will keep it going a few more hours.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.