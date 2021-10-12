 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   You've gotta make that first stab count   (theguardian.com) divider line
centaur5ball
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That really depends on how much uninterrupted time you have with the stabbee
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So there's all this:

Jackson herself then took over the call, and calmly told the handler: "I've killed my husband, or tried to, because I've had enough." When asked where he was, she replied: "He's in the kitchen bleeding to death with any luck."
She repeatedly refused to help the victim when a call handler asked her to apply pressure to the wound or throw him a towel to try to stem the bleeding.
In the 18-minute call, which was played in full to the jury, Jackson can be heard calmly telling the operator her husband is "moaning on the kitchen floor", adding: "He's got some holes in him." She went on: "He deserves everything he gets ... I'll accept everything that's coming my way".
After her arrest, as she was being led to the police car, she told officers: "I know what I've done and, if I've not done it properly, I'll be really annoyed." She said she had kept a knife under her pillow.

And yet:

Jackson denies murder.

Self-defence? Diminished responsibility?
 
Valter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd like to recommend zero stabbings.

Maybe that's just me.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No Catchy Nickname: ...
Self-defence? Diminished responsibility?

I'd go with evil identical twin.
 
Valter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Valter: I'd like to recommend zero stabbings.

Maybe that's just me.


Who clicked the funny button?

That's a weird take.
 
typerrrrrrrr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No Catchy Nickname:

Self-defence? Diminished responsibility?

Pretty sure it's just a Shaggy defence.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ambien strikes again.  But don't blame me when you wake up dead.
 
Valter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Ambien strikes again.  But don't blame me when you wake up dead.


Isn't that a contradiction in terms?

Can't exactly wake up if I'm dead.
 
August11
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The wife and I got into a big fight a few months ago. I was cooking dinner and zesting a lemon. At the height of the verbal volley, I raised the weapon in my hand as if to strike. I let out a growl. "Go ahead! Stab me!" she dared. I cried out, "It's a MICROPLANE!!
 
