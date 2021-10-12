 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   Over 85% of the global population has been affected by climate change   (theweek.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, existing subscriber, email address, loyal fans ofThe Week, assistance, Week magazine, articles, further information  
•       •       •

372 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it snowed last Winter.
I am a Republican and thus very smart.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it is actually improving the climate in NW Connecticut, so I have that going for me, which is nice.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the other 15%? Caves?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the new right wing talking point will be that yes climate change exists, but we've reached herd immunity?
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I think it is actually improving the climate in NW Connecticut, so I have that going for me, which is nice.


If it was *just* warming, that would be awesome here in Montreal- but the whole "more extreme weather" thing is killer

-40 winters and +45 summers is hard to manage on either end
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of my family lives by the water so guess that means they will move inland to be closer to me greeeeeeeeeeeat.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: EvilEgg: I think it is actually improving the climate in NW Connecticut, so I have that going for me, which is nice.

If it was *just* warming, that would be awesome here in Montreal- but the whole "more extreme weather" thing is killer

-40 winters and +45 summers is hard to manage on either end


i see you've never been to Minnesota
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, had a slight weather malfunction. But, uh, everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here, now, thank you. How are you?

/Surf's up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family lives on the gulf coast. After having their home destroyed by Hurricane Harvey, and having PTSD of every hurricane since then-of which even they admit there has been an inordinate amount-they still do not believe in climate change because those greedy scientists just really want money, or whatever.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

montreal_medic: EvilEgg: I think it is actually improving the climate in NW Connecticut, so I have that going for me, which is nice.

If it was *just* warming, that would be awesome here in Montreal- but the whole "more extreme weather" thing is killer

-40 winters and +45 summers is hard to manage on either end


Even that is manageable.  The cycles of drought/ flood, forest fires, hurricanes, blizzards, and all the really violent weather.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I think it is actually improving the climate in NW Connecticut, so I have that going for me, which is nice.


Northern Fairfield county here. (SW CT).

Mixed bag. More rain and wind = more trees down. That should stabilize when the trees are culled.

Didn't need to water anything this year or last year except container plants.

Winters have been a little milder. Unfortunately warm = heavier wet snow.

I am at an elevation of ~850 feet so not too worried about sea level
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but like, it's sunny and 70 degrees here RIGHT NOW. So climate change is a hoax, covid is a hoax, the J6 freedom protestors are innocent, and Trump is still President. Checkmate Libs...
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say the weather definitely has been getting pretty wonky even in my limited lifetime. i was thinking about this the other day and its strange. I can remember here in SC when snow during the winter was not a common thing but it did happen and freezing rain was almost a given each year so much so that they automatically built in days to the school year for it. I haven't seen snow (other than maybe a light dusting that was gone in 5 min), sleet, or freezing rain in almost a decade.

The warming of winter isn't the only other weirdness, 100 degree temps in the summer were a given as well yet its been relatively mild the past few summers. SC has historically been the landing spot for major hurricanes up until recently and now the gulf coast has become the major target showing the prevailing winds have changed. It's obvious that things are changing and if its noticeable in one persons life thats pretty damned quickly as weather changes are supposed to take hundreds of years and gradually at that.

Scary times folks.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of became obvious when the wealthy started building ways to get off the planet.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Netrngr: I have to say the weather definitely has been getting pretty wonky even in my limited lifetime. i was thinking about this the other day and its strange. I can remember here in SC when snow during the winter was not a common thing but it did happen and freezing rain was almost a given each year so much so that they automatically built in days to the school year for it. I haven't seen snow (other than maybe a light dusting that was gone in 5 min), sleet, or freezing rain in almost a decade.

The warming of winter isn't the only other weirdness, 100 degree temps in the summer were a given as well yet its been relatively mild the past few summers. SC has historically been the landing spot for major hurricanes up until recently and now the gulf coast has become the major target showing the prevailing winds have changed. It's obvious that things are changing and if its noticeable in one persons life thats pretty damned quickly as weather changes are supposed to take hundreds of years and gradually at that.

Scary times folks.


South-Carolina-Board-of-Tourism-like typing detected.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the other 15% have been to some degree but just choose not to recognize it because it hasn't personally affected them. Yet
 
ShadowJacker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ShadowJacker: [Fark user image 480x333]


Of course she's giving that speech on the UN's floating headquarters since they had to evacuate the island of Manhattan in the 2050s.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But not me!

/sarcasm
//just in case
///3
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.