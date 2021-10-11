 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   That Doggo stabbed my wife   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
7
    More: Unlikely, Assault, Felony, David Lawrence, Johnstown police, Misdemeanor, Crime, told police, Violence  
•       •       •

101 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 2:05 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did the dog eat the evidence, too?
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Then he farted. That was totally him.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: Did the dog eat the evidence, too?


FTA:  and lying to police about what happed

Caught sayof.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The ol' "It was an act of dog" defence.
 
wantingout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
was the wife unable to speak?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.