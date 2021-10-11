 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Rich old guy denies being out of touch, says he's converted his sports car to run on wine and cheese as a way to connect with climate activists   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Unlikely, 2001 albums, BBC, Climate, BBC Online, global climate summit, Weather, Climate change, climate change  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 1:41 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You can't make this shiat up.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok,

I thought the whole cheese and wine thing was a dig at the French but it's actually in the article.

Everyone plant a proper English garden, that will show global warming what for
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Haha! my car runs on wine and poetry!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's your pedo brother, you chinless, inbred git?
/What? Why yes, I may be a little over the feudal system.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Honest to God, I didn't think the English could even make wine.
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
**NEW** Mock the Week: Newsreel - 13th October 2017 - Prince Charles
Youtube MS3IkPwScrY
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course they're going to get frustrated. I totally understand because nobody would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed."

That seems pretty spot on.  How is this "out of touch?" subby.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.