 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   '   (gizmodo.com) divider line
34
    More: Stupid, Australia, last year, Last week, New South Wales, Pension, Australian judge, Last month, Prime minister  
•       •       •

1023 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Oct 2021 at 12:05 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Oh Stuart Gan!! Selling multi million $ homes in Pearl Beach but can't pay his employees superannuation," meaning an employer-subsidized pension fund. "Shame on you Stuart!!! 2 yrs and still waiting!!!"

That entire post is a crime. Why would anybody do business with someone like that? I hope he loses.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dstanley: .


!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Employees'
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Employees'


No, there was only the one.

/ rtfa
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MC Frontalot - Tongue-Clucking Grammarian (Live at PAX'09)
Youtube mPg5bNWtITo
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It should be easy to see
The crux of the biscuit
Is the apostrophe
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Where's that flower to tell us the importance of proper punctuation?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Where's that flower to tell us the importance of proper punctuation?


At a gentlemen's club, participating in a JFK/Stalin lookalike contest.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

King Something: DarkSoulNoHope: Where's that flower to tell us the importance of proper punctuation?

At a gentlemen's club, participating in a JFK/Stalin lookalike contest.


I swear the ';' is a lost art.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Petey4335: King Something: DarkSoulNoHope: Where's that flower to tell us the importance of proper punctuation?

At a gentlemen's club, participating in a JFK/Stalin lookalike contest.

I swear the ';' is a lost art.


Science, not art. There are rules damnit!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Petey4335: King Something: DarkSoulNoHope: Where's that flower to tell us the importance of proper punctuation?

At a gentlemen's club, participating in a JFK/Stalin lookalike contest.

I swear the ';' is a lost art.


I used to be quite good at using it when I was younger; then for whatever reason I stopped using it all together.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Then for whatever reason I stopped using it
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who wants to help my uncle Jack off a horse?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Petey4335: King Something: DarkSoulNoHope: Where's that flower to tell us the importance of proper punctuation?

At a gentlemen's club, participating in a JFK/Stalin lookalike contest.

I swear the ';' is a lost art.

Science, not art. There are rules damnit!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Had to find one with the proper apostrophes
 
NDP2 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's time to post this again.
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Word Crimes
Youtube 8Gv0H-vPoDc
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa-Apostrophe'
Youtube zXP_pr7np-o
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: cretinbob: Employees'

No, there was only the one.

/ rtfa


And that's why the suit is proceeding.

It is potentially defamatory, and possibly deliberately so.

Or the employee could just be dumb as a sack of broken hammers, that's for the jury to decide. However, "But I MEANT to say..." doesn't get a lot of traction in court.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Eat's, shoot's and leave's.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Where's that flower to tell us the importance of proper punctuation?


lordalford.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Petey4335: King Something: DarkSoulNoHope: Where's that flower to tell us the importance of proper punctuation?

At a gentlemen's club, participating in a JFK/Stalin lookalike contest.

I swear the ';' is a lost art.

Science, not art. There are rules damnit!


My point being a sentence can be constructed with a semicolon or separated into multiple sentences without the semicolon; using commas or conjuctions. Both structures would convey the same thought. While there are rules, the art is using the rules for the construction, correctly.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My sister works for a veterinarian. He was in the middle of building a second clinic. He came in to work and announced that no one was getting paid that week because he had to pay the construction company. He told them that they would get the money back when ever they decided to leave his employment.

Someone I met told me what happened with all the Disney employees that were fired last year. Many of them were rehired, but not at the salary they were making. They had to start at a new hire pay. Also, they were back to beginner discounts. Every year the Christmas discount started in the middle of October. It ran up to Feb 13. It was great because they could do their Christmas shipping early. This year it does not start till December. So, she can't even start shopping until Christmas is right on top of her. I can't believe bosses can be so crappy..
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Leave, no' punctuation mark! ... un-punctuated? In the search: for clarity." - some guy; (probably)
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: DarkSoulNoHope: Where's that flower to tell us the importance of proper punctuation?

[lordalford.com image 790x431]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: dstanley: .

!


?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The farm girl rams pigs and I got in the pick-up truck and sped off to town to show off our new livestock.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.