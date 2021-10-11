 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Frances Haugen to meet with Facebook Oversight Board, will hopefully check that the elevator is actually there before stepping inside and falling onto polonium bullets   (axios.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, Parliament of the United Kingdom, English-language films, Vice President of the United States, Tobacco smoking, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Tobacco, United Kingdom, Evidence  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 11:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would bring many witnesses
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's got them spooked.  I checked FB the other day and their algorithms "suddenly" decided a seven year old post of mine needed to be removed because it might be indicative of a pattern of self harm:

Fark user imageView Full Size
God that company sucks at what it does.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She should pick the venue.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tvline.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: She should pick the venue.


Solazzo picked the restaurant to meet w/ Michael Corelone, just saying.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: She's got them spooked.  I checked FB the other day and their algorithms "suddenly" decided a seven year old post of mine needed to be removed because it might be indicative of a pattern of self harm:

[Fark user image image 307x289]God that company sucks at what it does.


You realize you posted this on Fark, right?
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's time to ban Facebook and others like it. The ancients had FORUMS for a reason.

Forums offer the opportunity for those to share their reasonable opinions with reasonable moderation. Forums offer proper ridicule of opinions as they are presented to you. Facebook shows you what you want to see, and that turns hateful people into destructive people. We've all seen it now. Well, the ones not brainwashed by it yet.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: She's got them spooked.  I checked FB the other day and their algorithms "suddenly" decided a seven year old post of mine needed to be removed because it might be indicative of a pattern of self harm:

[Fark user image 307x289]God that company sucks at what it does.


A friend of mine just spent some time in the box for that same image. it was considered an exhortation to suicide.

Also posted about 5 years ago.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the pic of Frances I can only think:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JaqenHGhar: Looking at the pic of Frances I can only think:
[Fark user image 196x181] [View Full Size image _x_]


I think it's mandatory to be weird looking to work there.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook's oversight board is a joke.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reveal101: It's time to ban Facebook and others like it. The ancients had FORUMS for a reason.

Forums offer the opportunity for those to share their reasonable opinions with reasonable moderation. Forums offer proper ridicule of opinions as they are presented to you. Facebook shows you what you want to see, and that turns hateful people into destructive people. We've all seen it now. Well, the ones not brainwashed by it yet.


No...it shows you stuff intentionally intended to provoke you
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll probably offer her a job, stock options, and a signing bonus of several million dollars.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: EnzoTheCoder: She's got them spooked.  I checked FB the other day and their algorithms "suddenly" decided a seven year old post of mine needed to be removed because it might be indicative of a pattern of self harm:

[Fark user image 307x289]God that company sucks at what it does.

A friend of mine just spent some time in the box for that same image. it was considered an exhortation to suicide.

Also posted about 5 years ago.


I got a 30 day for posting "explicit sexual content" for posting this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


No..I'm not joking.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I quit Facebook well over a decade ago, but those kinds of algorithms are everywhere now - especially YouTube.

What's worse is not only are they designed to push people towards extremist points of view, but they're also so horribly written that the algorithms themselves only understand extremist points of view.

Meaning if you watch just so much as one video on, say, Rupert Reich about American wealth inequality your entire recommended/trending feed will become completely saturated with videos about Che Guevara and Russia Times.  Watch so much as one video on, say, a speech by Dwight Eisenhower and now YouTube is shoveling Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro into your feed.

In other words, the algorithm assumes that everyone in the world is either a radical Left-wing lunatic or a radical Right-wing lunatic and does everything it can to try to shove you down one of those two paths. Their entire filing system isn't based on any kind of gradient - it's all of one or all of the other, no middle ground.

For a Centrist (by 1970s standards, which I admit makes me pretty Leftist by today's standards) this turns my feed into an almost hilarious train wreck because, much like too many people here on Fark, their brain-dead programming cannot grasp, let alone accept, the fact that I even exist. Their software has no concept of moderate, or even sane, levels of anything - and it certainly can't compute the notion of anyone not falling squarely into either extremist camp.

Luckily I have my browser set to wipe all cookies every time I open it, but regardless if I log on in and look at my recommended list, anything politically related is invariably an insane jumble of crap that I have absolutely no interest in because it's always just propaganda being pushed by unthinking pundits vomiting up tired talking points - in other words, the kind of crap that powers Facebook and tries to turn everyone into a frikkin' suicide bomber for either side of our wonderful duopoly.

In summary, not only are these algorithms morally evil, they're functionally garbage as well.  Unless you've already been brainwashed into being a mindless fanatic they have nothing of value to offer you as a user/
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The meeting will be documented by renowned independent third-party journalist James O'Keefe

Here is a transcript of the of course unedited video: "I was ~~ spreading misinformation. I ***apologize for deceiving:::the public and Congress. Mr. Zuckerberg||I am sorry,''I~deserve this•to suicide. ~~~~ **BLAM**"

Officials see no need to pursue an investigation, to spare the family of this obviously troubled and hysterical woman any further distress.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Salmon: JaqenHGhar: Looking at the pic of Frances I can only think:
[Fark user image 196x181] [View Full Size image _x_]

I think it's mandatory to be weird looking to work there.


That face is 10x more masculine than my own and the shoulders are far more wide than my own and I have testosterone running through my blood. NTTAWWT. 10/10 would pick her for my football team over most other men.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: She's got them spooked.  I checked FB the other day and their algorithms "suddenly" decided a seven year old post of mine needed to be removed because it might be indicative of a pattern of self harm:

[Fark user image image 307x289]God that company sucks at what it does.


My little brother did that when lived in Australia, line voltage was 240V back then.  Where did he go?  Flying across the room!

My son had a near miss one time.  I was fortunate enough see him as he was about stick a key in the socket.  I yelled "NO!!!" and pulled the key away from the socket, looked panicked, and threw the keys across the room and then started crying.  Took a while to calm him down, he rarely got yelled at.  Normally, if I saw him getting into something he shouldn't, l'd just say "there's spiders in there" and he'd leave it alone.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: I quit Facebook well over a decade ago, but those kinds of algorithms are everywhere now - especially YouTube.

What's worse is not only are they designed to push people towards extremist points of view, but they're also so horribly written that the algorithms themselves only understand extremist points of view.

Meaning if you watch just so much as one video on, say, Rupert Reich about American wealth inequality your entire recommended/trending feed will become completely saturated with videos about Che Guevara and Russia Times.  Watch so much as one video on, say, a speech by Dwight Eisenhower and now YouTube is shoveling Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro into your feed.

In other words, the algorithm assumes that everyone in the world is either a radical Left-wing lunatic or a radical Right-wing lunatic and does everything it can to try to shove you down one of those two paths. Their entire filing system isn't based on any kind of gradient - it's all of one or all of the other, no middle ground.

For a Centrist (by 1970s standards, which I admit makes me pretty Leftist by today's standards) this turns my feed into an almost hilarious train wreck because, much like too many people here on Fark, their brain-dead programming cannot grasp, let alone accept, the fact that I even exist. Their software has no concept of moderate, or even sane, levels of anything - and it certainly can't compute the notion of anyone not falling squarely into either extremist camp.

Luckily I have my browser set to wipe all cookies every time I open it, but regardless if I log on in and look at my recommended list, anything politically related is invariably an insane jumble of crap that I have absolutely no interest in because it's always just propaganda being pushed by unthinking pundits vomiting up tired talking points - in other words, the kind of crap that powers Facebook and tries to turn everyone into a frikkin' suicide bomber for either side of our wonderful duopoly.

In summary, not only are these algorithms morally evil, they're functionally garbage as well.  Unless you've already been brainwashed into being a mindless fanatic they have nothing of value to offer you as a user/


If something is free for you to use, then YOU are the commodity.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Facebook Oversight Board that's actually owned/run by Facebook? The one that's so entirely dominated by Facebook's bean counters and consequently so utterly useless that people outside the company formed their own oversight group? That Facebook Oversight Board?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
geocities.wsView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: NephilimNexus: I quit Facebook well over a decade ago, but those kinds of algorithms are everywhere now - especially YouTube.

What's worse is not only are they designed to push people towards extremist points of view, but they're also so horribly written that the algorithms themselves only understand extremist points of view.

Meaning if you watch just so much as one video on, say, Rupert Reich about American wealth inequality your entire recommended/trending feed will become completely saturated with videos about Che Guevara and Russia Times.  Watch so much as one video on, say, a speech by Dwight Eisenhower and now YouTube is shoveling Tucker Carlson and Ben Shapiro into your feed.

In other words, the algorithm assumes that everyone in the world is either a radical Left-wing lunatic or a radical Right-wing lunatic and does everything it can to try to shove you down one of those two paths. Their entire filing system isn't based on any kind of gradient - it's all of one or all of the other, no middle ground.

For a Centrist (by 1970s standards, which I admit makes me pretty Leftist by today's standards) this turns my feed into an almost hilarious train wreck because, much like too many people here on Fark, their brain-dead programming cannot grasp, let alone accept, the fact that I even exist. Their software has no concept of moderate, or even sane, levels of anything - and it certainly can't compute the notion of anyone not falling squarely into either extremist camp.

Luckily I have my browser set to wipe all cookies every time I open it, but regardless if I log on in and look at my recommended list, anything politically related is invariably an insane jumble of crap that I have absolutely no interest in because it's always just propaganda being pushed by unthinking pundits vomiting up tired talking points - in other words, the kind of crap that powers Facebook and tries to turn everyone into a frikkin' suicide bomber for either side of our wonderful duopoly.

In summary, not only are these algorithms morally evil, they're functionally garbage as well.  Unless you've already been brainwashed into being a mindless fanatic they have nothing of value to offer you as a user/

If something is free for you to use, then YOU are the commodity.


I *knew* the vaccines were a scam!
 
Ouze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have to hand it to Zuck, setting up this phony Oversight Board might have been enough to stave off meaningful regulation for... well, it's never going to be meaningfully regulated. But it might be enough to stave off even token regular for another year or two, along with going to more Congressional hearings, making the right noises, and changing literally nothing.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.