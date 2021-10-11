 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   FBI raids VP of PB. LOL WTF BBQ   (inquirer.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have been assured that waterboarding waterboarding gets results when interrogating terrorists.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But I've been assured by reliable "progressives" that Garland is doing shiat to take on the domestic terrorist problem and Wray is nothing but an empty suit for these same terrorists.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city of brotherly insurrection.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The VP of PP?
Paging Eugene Mirman
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bdub77
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I know these guys are not smart people, but I mean, if you're still holding electronic or physical evidence from your planned attack on 1/6, you deserve to go to jail simply for being that farking stupid.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good morning, vietnam - abbreviation scene (English)
Youtube wXlvy3sTTBk
 
The Bestest
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought "PB" stood for Pirate Bay and was like "again?"
 
Spectrum
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Aaron Whallon Wolkind's lawyer believes the raid was part of the FBI's efforts to build a case against Proud Boys president Zach Rehl

media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Seems like this song fits here pretty well -

Nazi Punks Fuck Off
Youtube iyc62g7YQM0
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hang all the insurrectionists.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well ain't that some fine news.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So FAFO faffing about?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A postal reporter? I used to work for a paper and we never had one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I have been assured that waterboarding waterboarding gets results when interrogating terrorists.


You said waterboarding twice.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bdub77: I know these guys are not smart people, but I mean, if you're still holding electronic or physical evidence from your planned attack on 1/6, you deserve to go to jail simply for being that farking stupid.


They are really not that smart. Like, they are dumb.
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bdub77: I know these guys are not smart people, but I mean, if you're still holding electronic or physical evidence from your planned attack on 1/6, you deserve to go to jail simply for being that farking stupid.


The very idea of taking notes on a criminal farking conspiracy...

Isn't the first rule of doing something illegal to not generate evidence for the prosecution to use?  Don't write stuff down, don't record stuff, that sort?
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hagbardr: vudukungfu: I have been assured that waterboarding waterboarding gets results when interrogating terrorists.

You said waterboarding twice.


He likes waterboarding.
 
wantingout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Every totalitarian government needs their Stasi.
 
CCNP
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is the smoking gun we have been waiting for. This raid will give us the proof we need to take down the Teflon Don.

This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

saturn badger: A postal reporter? I used to work for a paper and we never had one.

[Fark user image image 845x153]


Postal operations weren't noteworthy at that time. Some asshole ruined that.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TWX: bdub77: I know these guys are not smart people, but I mean, if you're still holding electronic or physical evidence from your planned attack on 1/6, you deserve to go to jail simply for being that farking stupid.

The very idea of taking notes on a criminal farking conspiracy...

Isn't the first rule of doing something illegal to not generate evidence for the prosecution to use?  Don't write stuff down, don't record stuff, that sort?


With organizations, especially ones run by stupid jackasses, theres always morons who write down shiat they shouldn't.  Also complacent people tend to keep a lot of stuff around the house.

The first thing I learned with record keeping is if it can be trouble and I'm not required to have it I destroy it. (I worked in crypto stuff, being paranoid is an asset.)
 
GalFisk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Bestest: I thought "PB" stood for Pirate Bay and was like "again?"


It prefers the pronoun acronym TPB.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wantingout: Every totalitarian government needs their Stasi.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm sure they'll end up with the same harsh sentences as the Bundy Ranch gang

/ thanks DOJ
 
kayanlau
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Its been months. Wouldn't anyone that participated in the riot have deleted all personal evidence by now?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
4 AM. Armored vehicle. Equipped with battering ram. Swat gear. For one dude at home.
Sigh. :(

If he had a compound in the hills, that would be different.
 
Space Banana Physicist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Theeng: TWX: bdub77: I know these guys are not smart people, but I mean, if you're still holding electronic or physical evidence from your planned attack on 1/6, you deserve to go to jail simply for being that farking stupid.

The very idea of taking notes on a criminal farking conspiracy...

Isn't the first rule of doing something illegal to not generate evidence for the prosecution to use?  Don't write stuff down, don't record stuff, that sort?

With organizations, especially ones run by stupid jackasses, theres always morons who write down shiat they shouldn't.  Also complacent people tend to keep a lot of stuff around the house.

The first thing I learned with record keeping is if it can be trouble and I'm not required to have it I destroy it. (I worked in crypto stuff, being paranoid is an asset.)


An old German with a shocking collection of false ID papers, modified passports, cryptocurrency and language fluency was once driving me, illegally, across a border from one place I was not supposed to be to another. We had a grand old time, talking about all kinds of crime, border-hopping, gunrunning, black-market deliveries at midnight in the Adriatic, the practice of journalism without government permission in places like where we were, all kindsa groovy things. He said the following during our mutual storytelling and technique-sharing hour - and I have never forgotten it (or him):

"The written word is a poison, young man. Do not forget it."
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kayanlau: Its been months. Wouldn't anyone that participated in the riot have deleted all personal evidence by now?


These are not smart people. They believe something like Trump.
 
Xaxor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Womp womp.
 
