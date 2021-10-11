 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Insulate Britain protester arrested for bringing traffic to a standstill is married to road boss responsible for making the traffic flow. Wait, what? (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Weird, Protest, Civil disobedience, London, Family, Cambridge philosophy graduate Ms Eastburn, Cathy Eastburn, Insulate Britain protester, Boris Johnson  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2021 at 10:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It could be worse.

They could be a vaxxer/antivaxxer couple, a leave/remain couple, a Tory and somebody living in the 21st Century..
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She played the long game.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The traffic must flow.  He who controls the traffic, controls the universe.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Road Boss Benedict Plowden (who has been accused of harboring terrorists).

Fark user imageView Full Size


Activist wife Cathy Eastburn (pictured with friend).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
^^^^^Plowden has been accused of harboring extremists.

FTFM.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you're that dumb..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It could be worse.

They could be a vaxxer/antivaxxer couple, a leave/remain couple, a Tory and somebody living in the 21st Century..


It could be a new Mrs Chris Christie, of the same dimensions as her hubby.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
WTF am I reading? A fully fleshed-out article that probes into the matter and really gets into the niggly-bigglies? Is this The Sun, I'm reading?

No! I refuse to believe this. Apart from a few asides and snipes taken at her, this actually feels like -- can't believe I'm saying it -- journalism!

So, coming from me, I'm pretty-much on everyone else's side. I'm one of those greeny; tree-hugging activists that believes fully in protecting our planet, but I'll also kick a moron to the curb who's just causing problems, for causing problem's sake -- f*ck that sanctimonious b*tch.

And also, f*ck that aristocratic dude she calls a husband -- f*ck 'em all.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I actually like her. Her voice has such a soothing nature.

Especially the last part where she calls the deniers delusional.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i'm beyond caring what people think of environmental protesters. i don't care if there are oil platforms being blown up, actually that's a lie, that one might bring me some joy.

oh no, a traffic jam? oh my god you poor snowflake. the world is on farking fire.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

replacementcool: i'm beyond caring what people think of environmental protesters. i don't care if there are oil platforms being blown up, actually that's a lie, that one might bring me some joy.

oh no, a traffic jam? oh my god you poor snowflake. the world is on farking fire.


💯
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.